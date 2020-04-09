5 Proven Growth Hacks you can Implement Today

Growth hacks have propelled many small businesses to growth levels that were once only achieved by big corporations with huge budgets.

When people hear about growth hacking for the first time and the results others have achieved, they often think of overly complicated technical tactics that require a team of marketers and engineers to execute.

In reality, some growth hacks require nothing more than a creative mind to implement.

In this article, we’ve compiled five growth hacks that you can apply to your business today to achieve significant growth.

Read on, and get ready to grow!

Growth Hacks you can Implement Today

1. Guest Posting

Many successful smaller business owners guest posts on prominent website publications. Neil Patel, for instance, writes for Entrepreneur, Forbes, Inc, and many more.

Buffer practically grew its business to 100,000 customers through guest posting.

Guest posting allows you to tap into the broad existing audience of prominent publications.

Guest posting on big blogs will give your brand recognition and also build high-quality backlinks to your site. The key is to produce high-quality content that will attract the interest of high-quality websites.

While getting published on a big website like Forbes may seem like a long shot, it’s very doable.

Most websites invite people to contribute. Entrepreneur has a complete detailed guide on becoming a contributor.

Start researching the top websites in your niche and the topics they care about. Pitch them a topic worth publishing, and you may be well on your way to becoming a contributor.

2. Leverage Industry Experts

When Gary Vaynerchuk talks, social media marketers listen. Why?

Because he walks the talk, he’s successful across all social media platforms. He has over two million followers on Twitter and 4.1 million on Facebook.

He also predicted Facebook was going to acquire Instagram, which came to pass in 2012.

For every niche, there are guys like Gary Vee. Their opinions are valued by a broad audience.

Create content around these influencers, reach out to them for quotes, and if you’re lucky, they may even share your content with their audience.

3. Implement a Double-Sided Referral Program

The best referral programs are the ones that provide value to both referrer and referee.

One of the most successful referral programs of all time is Dropbox‘s referral. Dropbox gave more free space to both existing and newly invited users.

This tactic grew Dropbox to over 4 million users in just 15 months and is still in effect to date.

Depending on your type of business, you can implement this hack today to propel your growth significantly.

4. Co-marketing Campaigns with Complementary Business

Not every business with the same customers as you is a competitor. Some actually offer products and services that complement yours.

For this reason, there’s the likelihood that these complementary businesses have customers who may not know about your brand and vice versa.

Research and find complementary businesses in your niche. Reach out to them and propose a promotional partnership.

At the end of your co-marketing campaigns, both of you will gain new customers.

5. Offer Freebies in Exchange for Emails

Email remains the best retention medium. When customers give you their email, they’re basically saying, “Hey, feel free to drop me a message any time.”

Gone are the days when you could just add an email sign up form to your website, and people will leave their emails.

Times have changed. Inboxes are getting flooded with promotional messages, and people are getting picky about what they receive in their inbox.

To get a spot in the inbox of potential customers, you must offer them something in exchange for their emails.

Webinars, eBooks, Premium Content, Infographics, Research Paper, Discounts are examples of freebies you can offer in exchange for emails.

In conclusion, there’s no one-size-fits-all growth hack. Growth hacking takes continuous testing and optimization. We hope you’re able to adapt these ideas to grow your business.

