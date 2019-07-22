search
Technology 4 min read

Hackers Leak Russian Intel Stolen From an FSB Contractor

Russia's Federal Security Services has had a rough weekend after hackers infiltrated the servers of its tech contractor and leaked Russian intel online.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jul 22, 2019 at 9:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Hackers have broken into the servers of SyTech, a high-tech communication solutions provider working with Russia‘s Federal Security Service. The culprits were able to steal 7.5 terabytes of Russian intel, some of which were leaked online.

If that’s not bad enough, the hackers also defaced SyTech’s website with a “yoba face,” a popular emoji in Russia, which means trolling. Hours after the breach happened, the team behind the attack called 0v1ru$ posted screenshots of SyTech servers on Twitter.

Hackers stole Russian Intel from SyTech servers then defaced the company’s website with a Yoba Face. | Image courtesy of 0v1ru$

0v1ru$ also shared the stolen information with Digital Revolution, a hacking group who breached into the servers of Quantum, another contractor working with FSB, last year.

Via its Twitter account, Digital Revolution (@D1G1R3V) revealed some of the projects SyTech and the FSB are working on since 2009.

One of the projects, called Nautilus-S, was said to be a part of Russia’s efforts to de-anonymize the TOR network using rogue servers. Many speculate that this project is aimed at exposing the people who oppose Pres. Vladimir Putin and his government policies.

In one of its tweets, Digital Revolution taunted FSB:

“Hey, FSB, how do you do with Onslaught-2? Maybe we should change the name of the project to Durschlag-1?”

Russian Intel Revealed FSB’ Plan to De-anonymize TOR

The Onion Router, or TOR network for short, is a software that offers anonymity to its users. In this age and time, where snooping into people’s online dealings is rampant, TOR provides a way to conceal the location and usage of anyone from prying eyes.

TOR uses a free, volunteer overlay network in directing Internet traffic and hiding a user’s online activities like website visits, instant messaging, online posts, and other forms of communication.

Because of this, many government-opposing groups and organizations have turned to TOR to prevent law enforcement from tracking their communications and whereabouts.

However, many cybersecurity agencies around the world have devised other means to catch criminals and dissenters lurking on TOR. The leaked Russian intel exposing FSB’s efforts to uncover TOR is just one of them.

The exposed data revealed that Nautilus-S is a software complex developed by SyTech in 2012. It includes output nodes from TOR that’s being monitored and run by SyTech.

This setup allows SyTech or FSB for that matter, to monitor a particular user’s usage and match it with visits to sites. Ultimately, the project aims to reroute user traffic to specially created sites.

Such TOR hacking incident has already happened in the past. Researchers at Karlstad University in Sweden reported in 2014 that they discovered 19 interconnected hostile exit nodes on TOR and 18 of them were controlled from Russia.

Other FBS Projects

Aside from de-anonymizing TOR, there are other FSB projects included in the Russian intel stolen by 0v1ru$. One project, called Nadezhda, is dedicated to a program designed to gather and visualize information about how the Russian Internet is connected to the global network.

Another one, dubbed as Mosquito, is dedicated to the creation of a program that would enable Russia to collect information on the Internet while hiding informational interest.

In its tweet last Friday, Digital Revolution thanked everyone for the support and has asked people with information to come forward and share it with them.

“Thank you very much to everyone, especially the 0V1ru$ ! Nothing is impossible when we are together! If you would like to share more information about this company and their employees, please contact us.”

Read More: Russian Government Plans To Disconnect The Country From Global Internet

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

Two very stealthy F-22 Raptors surrounding a Russian MIG. | NextNewMedia | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

To Protect the Arctic, Canada is First to Test Quantum Radar…...

Brett ForsbergShare
It's this easy. The traffic you don't want goes into that hole. Boom. | A Katz | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

Hacker Tools and Terms: Sinkholing                                                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Not every hacker sits in a dark, ominous room. But yeah, a lot of them do just that. | Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

The Data Leak is Normal Now                                                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
It's clear that the U.S needs a complete voting overhaul. Now, DARPA wants to help in creating the e-voting system to do just that. ¦ SHutterstock
Technology 3 min read

DARPA Begins Development of Secure, Open-Source e-Voting System

Zayan GuedimShare
Willrow Hood | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Inside a bug Bounty Hunting Economy That Google and the DoD…...

Zayan GuedimShare
The Boeing Everett factory in Seattle. | Jetstar Airways
Technology 3 min read

Boeing Computer Systems Around the World hit by WannaCry Virus

Rechelle AnnShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

2017 Bitcoin and Ethereum Hack due to Flawed Code, not Flawed…...

StephanieShare
Flipboard
Technology 2 min read

Flipboard Falls Victim to Cyber Attack, Tells Users to Change Pas...

Rechelle AnnShare
Ball LunLa | Shutterstock.com
Culture 12 min read

How Art and Science Intersect                                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
DrSerg | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How to use Machine Learning Against web app Attacks                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Edgylabs.com
Technology 4 min read

Hackers Demand Millions From HBO or Game of Thrones Leaks Continu...

Rechelle AnnShare
Video Marketing is everything today. Here's exactly how to make it work for you. Image By studiostock | Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

5 Important Things About Video Marketing Every Marketer Must Know

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Hacker Uses a Nanocomputer to Steal Data From NASA                     

Zayan GuedimShare
According to quantum physics, death is not necessarily the end. | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

There is Life After Death According to Quantum Physics             

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by Toria | shutterstock
Technology 6 min read

Mirai Botnet Origins Predicts Coworking Mindset of Industry 4.0

Juliet ChildersShare
ID1974 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Meet SORM, Russia's Anti-Hacking & Surveilance System     

William McKinneyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.