How AI Will Improve Cybersecurity in 2020

The current advancements in artificial intelligence technology have experts convinced that AI will help improve cybersecurity in 2020.

Sumbo Bello Nov 30, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
BeeBright / Shutterstock.com

Artificial intelligence is set to improve cybersecurity in 2020, and you’re about to find out how.

Cybersecurity is constantly evolving. As a result, businesses must consciously remain updated on legal requirements like CCPA and GDPR.

Also, it’s essential to stay on top of the latest industry trends now more than ever.

Some major cybersecurity trends in 2019 include increased data privacy regulation, phishing attacks, IoT ransomware, among others. But, the most significant trend this year may be the increased investment in artificial intelligence.

Whether its biometric logins or detecting potential threats, more companies are starting to implement AI systems in cybersecurity. What’s more, artificial intelligence is set to improve the field in the coming year.

More Organizations Will Use AI to Improve Cybersecurity in 2020

According to a recent report from Capgemini, more organizations will use AI to improve cybersecurity in 2020.

Capgemini noted that one in five organizations were using artificial intelligence to improve cybersecurity before 2019. However, 63 percent of organizations will deploy AI for this purpose in the coming year.

Along with network security, companies will use AI to address data security, endpoint security, as well as identity and access management.

Industry experts say that real-time data and analytics will build a business case for AI in cybersecurity next year. And this will increase its adoption.

There’s more.

6 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Improve Cybersecurity in 2020

Here are some experts’ perspectives on how machine learning and AI will improve cybersecurity in 2020.

1. Using AI to Detect Cyber Threats

Experts predict that businesses will invest in AI tools for detecting cyber threats in 2020.

Artificial intelligence will help enterprise executives change how they handle cyber threats. Instead of predicting and responding, companies will focus their budgets and time on using AI to detect the threats.

As these companies get better at using AI in their cybersecurity efforts, their prediction and response to threats will also improve.

2. Bypassing Security Controls

In the coming year, threat actors will leverage analytics and machine learning to bypass security controls, says Dr. Torsten George, Cybersecurity Evangelist at Centrify.

According to George, many of these threat actors would be state-sponsored. And they’ll increase their use of AI algorithms to analyze the defense mechanisms of organizations. That way, the threat actors tailor their attacks to specific weak areas.

The cybersecurity expert also predicted these bad actors would be able to leverage AI to plug into an organization’s data streams. Then they’ll use the information to orchestrate more advanced attacks.

3. Automating Security Operation

Organizations have to process a massive amount of data every day. Unfortunately, experienced security operation resources are currently in severe shortage.

That’s where artificial intelligence comes in. Cybersecurity expert, Craig Sanderson predicts that organizations will rely on ML/AI capabilities to automate security operation processes in 2020.

Although AI and ML will help detect new threats, organizations still have the task of understanding the scope and severity of the exploit. That way, they can respond effectively, says Sanderson.

4. Fighting Supply Chain Corruption

According to experts, more companies will use AI to combat supply chain corruption in 2020.

It can be challenging for remote coworking spaces to determine who has access to what data, and this could lead to a corrupt supply chain. But, reports suggest that more businesses will start using adversarial machine learning to identify if a supply chain has been corrupted.

That way, they can respond accordingly.

5. Using AI for Account Takeovers

The director of AI at Kount, Josh Johnston, predicts that AI will become more prevalent in account takeover. Along with increasing account takeovers, artificial intelligence will also become vital in its prevention.

In 2020, the average consumer will realize that password protections are no longer secure. Also, since captcha can’t confirm the person trying to log in, it will become less reliable.

Artificial intelligence, on the other hand, can recognize a returning user. As a result, AI will become essential for protecting a customer’s entire online journey – from payment transactions to account creation.

6. Fighting AI with AI

Cybersecurity expert Brian Foster believes that cybersecurity in 2020 will change how we fight threats.

The most successful attackers leveraged ML and AI to exploit vulnerabilities and gain access to valuable business systems and data. Not only has this made it challenging for IT security organizations to keep up, but it’s almost impossible to stay ahead of the threat.

That’ll change in the coming year.

Foster predicts that businesses will start fighting AI threats with AI. With artificial intelligence, security organizations can find and plug vulnerabilities at a faster pace.

Read More: Global Organizations Believe Cybersecurity Threats Will Increase in 2020

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

