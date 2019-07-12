search
Science 3 min read

ML Algorithms Uncover new Knowledge Hidden in Old Studies

With little training, ML algorithms can process the entire human knowledge hidden inside research papers to reveal new findings and suggestions.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jul 12, 2019 at 5:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

In basically every scientific field, there are several decades worth of research that continue to pile up. Bringing something to the research table, each new study contains many references to studies that come out before.

But no matter how much free time scientists would have, they can’t sift through the entire scientific literature to glean the information they need for their new work.  

Overwhelming, this collective knowledge made of millions of published papers provides a treasure trove to Machine Learning (ML).

ML algorithms can make use of the mountains of research papers in ways we wouldn’t think possible. Just by scanning the abstract texts of published studies, ML algorithms can make discoveries. 

And yes, there’s a new research paper about this!

Leave it to ML Algorithms to do the Paperwork

Can Machine Learning make sense of millions of material science papers to predict discoveries of new materials and suggest others yet to be found?

That’s precisely what an ML algorithm did in an experiment conducted at the US DoE’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, in an unsupervised manner and based only on abstract texts of past studies.

A team, led by Dr. Anubhav Jain, at Berkeley Lab’s Energy Storage & Distributed Resources Division, fed 3.3 million materials science papers into an algorithm called Word2vec.

“Without telling it anything about materials science, it learned concepts like the periodic table and the crystal structure of metals,” said Jain. “That hinted at the potential of the technique. But probably the most interesting thing we figured out is, you can use this algorithm to address gaps in materials research, things that people should study but haven’t studied so far.”

To assess the ML algorithm’s prediction ability, they gave it research papers up to a specific year and saw how it would fare, or experiments “in the past.”

With no prior training in materials science, just by analyzing how words in the abstracts are related to one another, the neural network was able to predict the discovery of some thermoelectric materials, years in advance.

ML Algorithms are no Scientists, Just Good Text Mining

Per the researchers, a “significant number” of the algorithm has predicted new material discoveries turned up in studies years later, “four times more than if materials had just been chosen at random.”

From those millions of abstracts, the ML algorithm found 500,000 distinct words, turned each word into an array of 200 numbers, then used the numbers to see the relationships between words.

“If you train the algorithm on nonscientific text sources and take the vector that results from ‘king minus queen,’ you get the same result as ‘man minus woman.’ It figures out the relationship without you telling it anything.”

That way, Word2vec learned the meaning of many material science concepts and terms, by merely analyzing the positions and co-occurrences of different distinct words in the abstracts.

In the same way, it solved the equation “king – queen + man,” the algorithm could solve equations like “ferromagnetic – NiFe + IrMn,” correctly answering “antiferromagnetic.”

According to Vahe Tshitoyan, a Berkeley Lab postdoctoral fellow and the lead author of the study, “the paper establishes that text mining of scientific literature can uncover hidden knowledge and that pure text-based extraction can establish basic scientific knowledge.” 

Berkeley Lab’s research paper on how ML algorithms can make use of research papers is published in Nature.

Read More: Meet The Artificial Intelligence System That Can Predict The Future

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Aeolus Robotics
Science 6 min read

Four of the Best CES 2018 Robots and Their Incredible Capabilitie...

Rechelle AnnShare
Google I/O conference 2017 | Google.com
Technology 3 min read

AI for Google I/O: Edgy Labs Predictions Come True                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New AI can Detect Depression in Childrens' Speech                       

Sumbo BelloShare
TechCrunch | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

Apple Just Hired Former Google A.I. Chief John Giannandrea     

Rechelle AnnShare
A new AI model has been developed to be able to successfully screen patients at risk of mental psychosis. | Image By MriMan | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New AI Better Than Humans in Diagnosing Mental Disorders         

Zayan GuedimShare
Thanks to a new discovery, hydrogen fuel might become the car fuel of the future. | Image By Gleb Predko | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Hydrogen Fuel Discovery May Revolutionize Car Industry     

Juliet ChildersShare
Mirtmirt | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Amazon Echo Raises New Privacy Concerns                                           

William McKinneyShare
The viral 10 Year Challenge could be more than just a throwback to bad hair and fashion choices. | Image By TY Lim | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Is Facebook's 10 Year Challenge a Ploy to Pull Your Data?       

Zayan GuedimShare
Naturally, Marvel's main villain Thanos made it to the big screen with the help of CGI, but the use of AI in the character's rendering may be a new milestone in the VFX industry. | Image By Ekaterina Kupeeva | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Thanos Makes a new Ally in Machine Learning AI                             

Juliet ChildersShare
Nvidia Holodeck | Nvidia.com | Koenigsegg
Technology 3 min read

Star Trek Inspires the Nvidia Holodeck, a VR Wonder                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New AI Technology can Create Images of People's Faces Based on…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Paul Fleet | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Elon Musk Leads Coalition Asking UN to ban Lethal Autonomous Weap...

Zayan GuedimShare
Artist rendering of an abstract brain-computer interface | Tex Vector | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Will Machines Become Smarter Than Man?                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Tumisu | Pixabay.com
Science 2 min read

New Materials Discovered for Soft Robots and AI Tech                 

StephanieShare
CogniToys Smart Dinosaur Powered by IBM Watson | tecake.in
Technology 7 min read

Whether AI Makes Standardized Testing More Useful                       

William McKinneyShare
Pixabay.com
Technology 5 min read

Machine Learning to Enhance Smartphone Pictures                           

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.