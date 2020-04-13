search
Marketing 3 min read

How to Boost Your Facebook Organic Reach

Edgy has put together some easy tips and tricks to help you boost your Facebook organic reach without spending a dime on Facebook Ads.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Apr 12, 2020 at 11:09 pm GMT
Julia Tim | Shutterstock.com

Julia Tim | Shutterstock.com

Want to boost your Facebook organic reach without spending money? We show you how in this post.

Since the launch of Facebook pages in 2007, it has gone through several changes. Notable among them is the drastic reduction in organic reach of posts made on pages.

When pages launched initially, posts would usually reach all fans of a page. Now you have to be pretty lucky to achieve an organic reach of 5%.

This is because Facebook wants you to spend money on ads to reach all your fans.

Unfortunately, not everyone has the budget to spend on paid advertising. If you happen to be one, don’t worry, Edgy Labs to the rescue.

We’ve put together a few working tactics to help you boost your organic reach.

1. Encourage Your Fans to use the “See First” Feature

Edgy Facebook Page
Edgy Facebook Page

Facebook’s “See First” feature allows fans to override the default Facebook algorithm to display posts from any page first. This means posts from that page will show up first in their newsfeed and they won’t miss anything from the page.

By encouraging your fans to set your page to “See first,” your organic reach will increase as your posts will be delivered to their newsfeed by default.

To set “See First,” simply hover on the “Following” tab to reveal the options and select “See First.”

2. Post Videos

Facebook Organic Reach Edgy Facebook Videos
Edgy Facebook Videos

Facebook algorithms intentionally give preference to videos. On Edgy’s Facebook Page, our best performing posts are usually videos.

On average, videos get 135% more organic reach than images, statuses, and link posts. Share more videos on your page and you’ll start noticing a boost in organic reach.

3. Go Live

Depending on the type of page you have and the content you produce, starting a live video is a great way to boost your organic reach.

At present, Facebook gives live video preference over all types of content. This means live videos receive more views and engagement than images, text, links or normal video posts.

Usually, Facebook will pre-inform your fans about upcoming broadcasts. This means before the broadcast starts, there’ll be viewers ready to watch and engage with your content.

Most live streamers have adopted a tactic of asking viewers to share their live videos as many times as possible before they start delivering content. This results in a much wider reach and more engagement.

4. Share Your Posts in Related Groups

A simple yet very effective tactic to increase the organic reach of your posts is to share them in related groups.

Post in Facebook Group

There’s a Facebook group for virtually every interest and topic. A simple search with keywords will reveal a dozen groups related to your page.

Join these groups and sparingly share your posts with them as well. Also, you must make meaningful contributions to conversations in these groups to avoid being perceived as a spammer.Facebook Organic Reach Edgy Facebook Page Share

To share a post from your page to a Facebook group;

  • Click share on the post you’d like to boost.
  • Select Share in a Group.
  • Type in the group you’d like to post to, add a custom message and click on post.

Collectively, you can use these tactics to boost organic reach for your Facebook posts without spending any money on ads.

Read More: What Are The Best Times For Brands To Post On Facebook

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

GaudiLab | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

5 Ways B2B Businesses can Attract More Leads with Videos         

Edgy UniverseShare
Pexels / Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

Google Reportedly Made $4.7 Billion From News Content in 2018

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Facebook is Planning to Launch its News Tab This Fall               

Rechelle AnnShare
Digital marketing is tough. That's why seeking out a consultant is always a good idea. | Everything possible | Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

Find the Best Digital Marketing Consultant Here                           

Edgy UniverseShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 11 min read

How to Build a Strong SEO Foundation for a new Website             

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Paypal Withdraws From Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Project

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

Selling Fake Social Media Followers Now Illegal in the U.S.   

Sumbo BelloShare
Websites migrating like a flock of geese. | Hanns | Shutterstock
Marketing 10 min read

Improve Your Ranking With This Complete Content Migration Plan

Edgy UniverseShare
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

4 Tools to Help you Monitor Your Brand Mentions                           

Chris ParbeyShare
Yurchanka Siarhei / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Facebook’s AI Masters the Cooperative Card Game, Hanabi       

Sumbo BelloShare
Ivan Cholakov / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

How Movie Studios Use AI to Predict Box Office Hits                   

Sumbo BelloShare
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

New Australian Law to Disable Encryption Protections of Tech Comp...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

Facebook Will be Rebranding Instagram and WhatsApp                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

If Cryptocoins can be Social, why aren't They on Facebook or…...

StephanieShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 6 min read

AI Can Now Determine a Person's Sexual Orientation                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Link building can be done for cheap, as long as you're willing to put in the time and effort. | Maksim Kabakou | Shutterstock
Marketing 10 min read

10 Low-budget Link Building Tactics For Content Marketing       

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.