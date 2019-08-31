search
Culture 2 min read

Indian Digital Marketing Budget to Surpass Print in 2019

In a milestone for smartphone digital marketing in India, experts project that the industry will overtake print media in 2019.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Aug 31, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
This new study shows that India's digital economy shows no signs of stopping ¦ Shutterstock

This new study shows that India's digital economy shows no signs of stopping ¦ Shutterstock

A recent report published by the research firm techARC revealed that the overall budget for smartphone digital marketing in India in 2019 is about to surpass those of print and radio. According to the report, smartphone brands are set to spend Rs. 300 crores on digital marketing this year, a 20 percent increase in spending from last year.

In a statement, techARC Chief Analyst Faisal Kawoosa said:

“Digital is increasingly becoming the preferred mode for marketing of smartphones as it helps brands establish an engaging connect with millennials, who are either buyers or influencers for smartphones.”

According to Kawoosa, 34 percent of this year’s digital marketing spend will be allocated to the improvement of search results like keyword bidding and search engine optimization. 26 percent of the budget will also go to social media marketing.

The remaining  24, 10, and 6 percent will be for performance marketing, programmatic marketing, and influencer marketing respectively. TechARC added:

“There is a call to action option in digital marketing channels that helps brands initiate a customer transaction. This increases the return on investments (RoIs) on marketing activities.”

Smartphone Digital Marketing

TechARC noted that digital marketing is the primary choice of smartphone brands in India because it compliments online channel sales. The strategy also allows marketers and publishers to use rich media content to boost engagement, target audience, and give people a better view of the products they promote.

The report also tackled some of the critical issues brands encountered in digital marketing like ad-fraud and revealed that simple banner engagement would no longer work for smartphones. A part of the report read:

“Ad-fraud is on the rise, and adversely impacting brand initiatives. There is still limited understanding of ad-fraud issues in the smartphone industry. Offline will play a significant role in smartphone growth in 2019 and digital marketing initiatives will have to be re-engineered to compliment this offline market growth.”

Read More: Social Media Marketing Mistakes to Avoid in 2019

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

By robuart | Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

10 Tips for Creating a Successful Video Marketing Strategy     

Juliet ChildersShare
Vitalii Demin | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

12 Principles of Viral Content                                                             

StephanieShare
PixieMe | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Here's Why Influencers Aren't Using Snapchat Anymore                 

Chris ParbeyShare
Charnsitr | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

Hreflang: How to Use Google to Drive Site Traffic                       

StephanieShare
Jacob Lund | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 10 min read

How to Boost SEO, SERP Ranking, and Google Listing With Videos

Edgy UniverseShare
Image via Unilever
Marketing 2 min read

Unilever to Prevent Click Fraud With New Ad Manifesto               

Rechelle AnnShare
garagestock | Shutterstock
Marketing 9 min read

How to Build SEO Backlinks Like the Experts                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Digital marketing is tough. That's why seeking out a consultant is always a good idea. | Everything possible | Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

Find the Best Digital Marketing Consultant Here                           

Edgy UniverseShare
Catwalker | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 14 min read

How to Adapt Your Marketing Strategy to Facebook's News Feed Chan...

Edgy UniverseShare
Image by vladwel | Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

How and why you Should Only Create Authentic Content                 

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Pajor Pawel | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

How a Tweet Accidentally Started a Twitter Battle Between Museums

Chris ParbeyShare
Ink Drop | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

You Can Now Buy IG Followers from a Vending Machine                   

William McKinneyShare
Crafting a picture description might seem simple, but there is a nuance to it. | Image By Jirsak | Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

6 Ways to use ALT Image Text as a Picture Description…...

Alexander DeShare
Don't slip up! Be aware of the most common SEO mistakes. | Retrorocket | Shutterstock
Marketing 9 min read

7 SEO Mistakes You Should Avoid                                                           

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

How to Become a Successful Reddit Entrepreneur                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Likes aren't that valuable anymore. But, giant magnets are still really valuable. | Maksim M | Shutterstock
Marketing 9 min read

How new Facebook Algorithm Changes Affect Influencer Marketing

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
105
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.