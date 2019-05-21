search
Private Information of Millions of Instagram Influencers Exposed

Millions of Instagram Influencers have had their personal information leaked after a source found a massive unsecured database online.

May 21, 2019
Image courtesy of Instagram

Anurag Sen, a private security researcher, has reportedly discovered an unsecured database hosted in an Amazon Web Server that contains the contact information of millions of Instagram influencers. The massive database also has the information of many celebrities as well as brand accounts on Instagram.

Sen immediately informed TechCrunch about the database to seek help in finding its owner. The media outlet was able to track down the database’s owner, who is based in Mumbai, India.

According to TechCrunch, the owner is the Indian social media company known as Chtrbox. The firm allegedly pays famous Instagram personalities and influencers to sponsor content on their accounts.

A brief review of the database reveals that each of its records contains information scraped from the public account of the Instagram influencers. The data includes the Instagramers bio, profile picture, number of followers, whether the account is verified or not, and the location of the influencer.

Instagram Influencers Information at Risk

Aside from the public information, the email address, as well as the owner’s personal phone number, is also included in the database.

Each account record also contains the Instagram account‘s estimated value based on its engagement, reach, likes, and shares. These figures are used by Chtrbox to determine how much they need to pay the influencers per advertisement.

TechCrunch reported that the database has the accounts of some high-profile Instagram influencers ranging from food bloggers, celebrities, artists, and other social media stars.

The media outlet tried to verify the information in the database by messaging people in the list randomly. Two responded and confirmed their email addresses as well as phone numbers, citing the data was used to set up their Instagram accounts, but they are not involved with Chtrbox.

Chtrbox allegedly pulled the database offline as soon as it was informed by TechCrunch and Sen. It is unclear yet just how long the database has been exposed to the public or if there have been issues of hacking incidents.

Instagram has not issued any statement yet regarding the matter.

