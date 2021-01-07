Intel‘s new facial authentication system, RealSense ID, could serve as an alternative to FaceID.

It has been over three years since Apple introduced the Face ID in its iPhone X. Yet few competitors have managed to replicate the biometric technology in their devices.

Admittedly, various smartphones, tablets, and laptops offer some sort of facial recognition system. However, these technologies work by merely identifying the user’s face in a 2D image.

As a result, they are not nearly as secure as Apple’s facial authentication system.

For example, some posts show the Samsung Galaxy S10 facial recognition system being fooled by the phone owner’s video. Before that, the Galaxy S8 was reported to have been unlocked by the owner’s photos too.

Now, Intel has announced a new facial authentication solution that could rival FaceID’s security. And the chip-making giant is calling the system RealSense ID.

In a statement, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Emerging Growth and Incubation, Sagi Ben Moshe, said:

“Intel RealSense ID combines purpose-built hardware and software with a dedicated neural network designed to deliver a secure facial authentication platform that users can trust.”

So, how does it work?

RealSense ID: How Intel’s Facial Authentication System Works

RealSense ID works similarly to Apple’s FaceID. It combines depth sensors, artificial intelligence, and a dedicated system-on-chip for facial authentication.

Like FaceID, RealSense ID is based on two camera lenses and other sensors to capture depth. It then combines the active depth with the specialized neural network to detect and distinguish a person’s face.

Intel explained:

“Intel RealSense ID combines active depth with a specialized neural network, a dedicated system-on-chip and embedded secure element to encrypt and process user data quickly and safely.”

Unlike 2D images, intruders won’t be able to trick RealSense ID easily. In fact, the probability of that happening is one in a million — the same as FaceID’s accuracy.

That’s because the technology also includes an anti-spoofing system to work against images, videos, and masks.

According to Intel, manufacturers can integrate biometric technology into various devices besides smartphones and tablets. These include smart locks, point-of-sale systems, access control, ATMs, to name a few.

It’ll be interesting to see Intel’s RealSense ID in these devices.

