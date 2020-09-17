search
Keyword in Domain Name Won't Help a Website Rank

Edgy Universe Sep 17, 2020
Edgy Universe
Sep 17, 2020 at 6:30 am GMT
In a recent Ask Google Webmaster video, John Mueller clarified that using a keyword in a domain name won't help the website rank better.

A top-level domain (TLD) refers to the part of a domain that comes after the dot. Examples include com, org, net, job, to name a few.

There’s a general belief that keywords in a domain could impact how it ranks on the search engine. For example, if your domain name ends in .job, you might rank on Google for job-related searches.

So, the question popped up during a recent Ask Google Webmaster episode. The question reads: “does a .jobs domain improve ranking in Google for jobs?

In response, webmaster trend analyst at Google, John Mueller, discussed keywords in TLDs and the domain in general.

Here’s what Mueller said about .jobs TLDs:

“This is a really common question that comes up for the new top-level domains. In short, no. You don’t get a special bonus like that from having a keyword in your top-level domain.”

The Google advocate further pointed put that the top results on the search engine don’t have keywords as a domain ending. “That’s by design,” he concluded.

In other words, keywords in TLDs won’t help your site rank higher on Google. But what about adding keywords to the URL itself.

Does Using Keywords in Domain Impact Search Ranking?

The answer is no! Mueller explained that using a specific keyword in a URL will not make the website rank better.

He noted:

“Just because a website has a keyword in its domain name doesn’t mean that it’s more relevant than others for that keyword. In short, you don’t need to put keywords in the domain name.”

Rather than help the website, using a keyword in a domain may put the site at a disadvantage. According to the webmaster, sites using a keyword in their URL may find it challenging to pivot to a different niche.

Businesses evolve, and this could force you to move your domain. So, rather than wonder how your site’s URL can help you rank, Mueller suggests focusing on whether it’ll stand the test of time.

So instead of spending too much time on the domain name, or the top-level domain name, focus instead on building a site that you can continue to use for the long run,” he said.

Edgy Universe

