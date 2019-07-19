Liber Primus Redux: Solving the Cicada 3301 Puzzle

On January 4th, 2012, a mysterious message was posted to a 4Chan forum calling for “highly intelligent individuals” to solve a complex series of cryptogram puzzles.

Why are these Cryptogram Puzzles so Appealing?

Cicada 3301 has often been referred to as “the most elaborate and mysterious puzzle of the internet age” and has been listed as one of the “top 5 eeriest, unsolved mysteries of the internet” by The Washington Post.

Part of the Internet’s obsession with Cicada 3301 comes from its massive scale.

Throughout the “testing”, multiple clues have required participants to travel to various places across the globe before moving on to the next clue. These clue locations have included the following cities:

Annapolis, Maryland, US

Chino, California, US

Columbus, Georgia, US

Dallas, Texas, US

Erskineville, Australia

Fayetteville, Arkansas, US

Flushing, New York, US

Granada, Spain

Greenville, Texas, US

Haleiwa, Hawaii, US

Little Rock, Arkansas, US

Los Angeles, California, US

Miami, Florida, US

Moscow, Russia

New Orleans, Louisiana, US

Okinawa, Japan

Paris, France

Portland, Oregon, US

Seattle, Washington, US

Lincoln, Nebraska, US

Seoul, South Korea

Warsaw, Poland

Mexico City, Mexico

Moreover, the clues themselves have spanned a wide range of media formats including the Internet, telephone, original music, bootable Linux CDs, digital images, physical paper signs, and pages of unpublished cryptic books (including the notorious Liber Primus).

In addition to using many varying techniques to encrypt, encode, or hide data, these clues also have referenced cryptographic, mathematical, technological literary, artistic, and philosophical sources including:

Agrippa (A Book of the Dead), a poem by William Gibson

The Ancient of Days, a design by William Blake

Anglo-Saxon Rune alphabet

Johann Sebastian Bach

Cuneiform

C. Escher

Francisco Goya

Gödel, Escher, Bach, a book by Douglas Hofstadter

Kōans

Liber AL vel Legis by Aleister Crowley

The Lady of Shalott, a painting by John William Waterhouse

The Mabinogion, a series of pre-Christian Welsh manuscripts

Mayan Numerology

The Marriage of Heaven and Hell, a book by William Blake

Nebuchadnezzar, a design by William Blake

Newton, a design by William Blake

Self-Reliance by Ralph Waldo Emerson

Song of Liberty, a poem by William Blake

Collective consciousness and collective intelligence

Ego death

Esotericism

Gematria

Carl Jung

Kabbalah and Hermetic Qabalah

Søren Kierkegaard

Friedrich Nietzsche

Grigori Rasputin

Jean-Paul Sartre

Robert Anton Wilson

Zen Buddhism

Atbash cipher

Book ciphers

Caesar cipher

Diffie–Hellman key exchange

Factorization

General number field sieve

Kurt Gödel and his incompleteness theorems

GNU Privacy Guard (GnuPG or GPG)

Francis Heylighen

GNU/Linux

Magic squares

Number theory

Prime numbers

Pretty Good Privacy

RSA Encryption Algorithm

Self-reference

Shamir’s Secret Sharing Scheme

Steganography in digital images, text, and network protocols

Strange Loops

The Onion Router (Tor)

Transposition ciphers

The Vigenère Cipher

What was the Goal of the Cicada 3301 Puzzle?

Since 2012, it has been widely speculated as to who Cicada 3301 is and what their ultimate goals are.

Many have speculated that the puzzles are a recruitment tool for the NSA, CIA, MI6, underground Masonic societies, or cyber mercenary groups. Still, others view the Cicada 3301 puzzle as a type of AR game, though, no company or individual has taken credit or tried to monetize it.

If the goal of Cicada 3301 was tied to a specific governmental program, it wouldn’t appear on such a global scale. According to the UK Metro News, “government intelligence agencies have recruited code-breakers through similar puzzles in the past. But Nigel Smart, professor of cryptology at the University of Bristol, doesn’t think this is the case here. ‘I have no idea who would be recruiting via that means,’ he said. ‘Probably not a government because it was non-geographic. GCHQ and the US government run similar challenges but would always aim it at UK or US people respectively’”.

If the goal was for entertainment or gaming purposes, no profits are being made, but it may just be for enjoyment (either by creator actively participating or by watching others struggle to achieve meaning from the meaningless).

If the goal was social or ideological, members of 3301 sought to collect highly intelligent members potentially capable of:

Governmental influence for an ideological cause Construction of a society uniquely reliant on futurism/intellectualism/collectivism.

In essence – a human embodiment of the elements we typically ascribe to technology and a possible appeal to techno-anarchists.

Could Anonymous have Written 3301?

As someone who used to be heavily active on 4chan from about 2004 to 2008, I can certainly say that this is something the community is/was capable of. Cicada 3301 was formed around the same time as the “Anon” ideology came to a crescendo (before the formation of the official hacker group “Anonymous”).

In fact, since its inception 4Chan members who identify as “Anon” have largely maintained an overarching ideology / political stance that is incredibly similar to the Cicadian tenants. 3301 may have been another way to both expand and improve Anon’s fledgling community of hackers.

This theory seems to be supported by the account of Marcus Wanner, one of the only persons to publicly announce their successful completion on the Cicada 3301 puzzle.

Ultimately, it seems that this puzzle group holds many of the selfsame principles Anonymous holds near and dear. However, Cicada 3301 has not advocated illegal activities or hacking in any way. Ultimately, they appear to be a group “exclusively dedicated to researching and developing techniques and technology to aid in the ideas they advocate which are liberty, transparency, and security through technology”.