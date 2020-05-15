search
Marketing 2 min read

LinkedIn now Considers Dwell Time When Ranking Content

Profile Image
Edgy Universe May 15, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
May 15, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Foxy burrow / Shutterstock.com

Foxy burrow / Shutterstock.com

Networking platform, LinkedIn, has updated its algorithm to consider dwell time, or the length of time users spend on each post, when ranking content.

Thousands of “candidate” posts appear on your LinkedIn feed all the time.

These content go through various processes to emerge as the top feeds. It begins with a first-pass, candidate generation layer, where LinkedIn uses a lightweight ranking algorithm to select the top posts.

Next, the platform must figure out how to rank the top candidates in individual users’ feed.

For this part, LinkedIn considers various factors such as Reacts, Comments, and Shares — collectively called “viral actions.” Depending on the action, these factors can have a downstream or upstream effect.

For example, re-sharing a post will create a downstream effect. This implies that the connections of the individual who re-shared the post will also end up seeing it.

Meanwhile, commenting on a post has an upstream effect. That means it’ll be more prominent in the feeds of users connected to the post’s author.

Unfortunately, an algorithm that relies on predicting clicks and viral actions is far from perfect.

For one, clicks and viral actions are binary indicators of engagement, meaning that users either act or don’t. Also, viral actions can be rare, especially for passive consumers in the feed.

That’s where Dwell Time comes in.

According to LinkedIn executives:

“To compensate for some of these shortcomings, we looked at aggregated per-update dwell time to see if it could help us better improve feed ranking.”

So, how does it work?

Using Dwell Time to Improve LinkedIn Feed Ranking

LinkedIn’s engineers conducted a series of tests to determine whether dwell time can reliably predict whether a user will engage with a post. As it turns out, it can.

According to LinkedIn, users tend to spend more time viewing the updates that they intend to take a viral action on. So, building dwell time into the algorithm increases the likelihood of seeing these engaging posts.

As you may have guessed, the update completely changes how marketers create content for the LinkedIn audience.

For a post to be useful, it must capture people’s attention. Now, you have to be able to craft content that’ll hold that attention for an extended period.

Posts that get the most likes, comments, and shares will no longer be the most successful. Instead, it’ll be the content that people spend their time reading.

Read More: You can now Host Your Virtual Events on LinkedIn

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

The Beginner's Quick Guide to Link Building in 2019                   

Edgy UniverseShare
Image By VikiVector | Shutterstock
Marketing 5 min read

A Timeline of the Rise of Digital Content                                       

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Marketers Expect More Content-Driven Campaigns in 2020             

Edgy UniverseShare
CROCOTHERY / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

New Algorithm Enables Computer Chips to Design Themselves       

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

New AI System Could Predict a Drug's Negative Side Effects     

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

How to Generate Endless Content Ideas for Your Website             

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Marketing 2 min read

Google Explains How to Generate Structured Data with JavaScript

Edgy UniverseShare
joel bubble ben / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

AI Tool Predicts COVID-19 Patients That Could Develop wet Lungs

Sumbo BelloShare
Ascannio / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Yandex Announces Vega Update For Its Search Engine                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Page Light Studios / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Patent Application may Explain Medic Update                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Headlines are crucial to improving your readership and developing a following for your blog. Here's exactly how you can improve your content headlines. | Image by Dayna More | Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

How to Write Perfect Content Headlines                                             

Rechelle AnnShare
faithie / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Scientists Use Quantum Computing to Simulate Reversal of Time

Rechelle AnnShare
Connect world / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New Algorithm can Speed up Deep Learning Technology                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Kentoh | Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

Depth First Search Algorithm: What it is and How it Works       

Alexander DeShare
SergioVas / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Massive Amount of Disinformation on Bing Search Results Revealed

Edgy UniverseShare
spaxiax / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

New Google Podcasts Manager can Help Track Audience Growth     

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.