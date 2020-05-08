search
Marketing 2 min read

Broad Core Algorithm Updates Don't Affect Search Console Data

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello May 08, 2020 at 7:15 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
May 08, 2020 at 7:15 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
duangphorn wiriya / Shutterstock.com

duangphorn wiriya / Shutterstock.com

Google's John Mueller reminded site owners and admins that the May broad core update won't have any effect on search console data.

Publishers use the Google Search Console to get an overview of keyword traffic, indexing problems, and other information. This tool is particularly useful during a Google algorithm update.

Information from the Google Search Console can help identify any ranking improvements or issues during such an update. That’s why the search console mustn’t experience reporting lags.

But, a search marketer noted that this occurs every time Google announces a broad core algorithm update.

A core algorithm update usually causes a flux in ranking and traffic data. Since search rankings are changing, it seems intuitive that the change might reflect a lag in Google Search Console reporting.

His tweet reads:

“Core algorithm updates seem to create a lag in delivering search console data. It’s an interesting pattern.”

Here’s Google’s John Mueller‘s response.

Broad Core Algorithm Update and Search Console Data Lag

Mueller responded that it’s unrelated. According to the webmaster trend analyst at Google, there’s no connection between broad core algorithm updates and search console data.

“It’s unrelated, but the lag is always awkward. Sorry,” he said.

The response suggests that whatever lag may occur in search console data, it’s not caused by any specific broad core algorithm update.

Also, Mueller’s response is a reminder that Google tends to separate its search algorithm from other parts. For example, experts haven’t found a link between Google’s site: search and the ranking algorithm.

The search operators are entirely separate from the ranking algorithm. Likewise, Google’s search console data, such as traffic volume, indexing issues, etc. are unrelated to Google’s algorithm updates.

Even if I could manually adjust the reporting speed on demand, it seems kind of a weird thing to do, even as a joke :),” Mueller added.

Haha, one day delay, as a joke” — Twitter’s weird enough that I don’t need to make things weirder for us on purpose (aside from the bananas, obviously).

Read More: Google now Suggests Search Queries Based on Recent Activity

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Google Analytics can help you figure out where your traffic is coming from, who the traffic is comprised of, and when peak traffic times exist. | WDnet Creation | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

A Simple Guide to Fast Indexing on Google                                       

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Creative Market | Pexels.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google's August Broad Core Algorithm Update has Been Completed

Rechelle AnnShare
Archiwiz / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Mueller Says Don't Make Assumptions Based on Site: Search       

Edgy UniverseShare
SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Announces Mobile-First Indexing For the Whole Web         

Sumbo BelloShare
Nito | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Here's What to Expect From Google's new Search Console             

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 3 min read

Google Reveals More Info About its Search Indexing Bug             

Rechelle AnnShare
Geralt / Pixabay.com
Marketing 4 min read

Why Technical Optimization is Essential in SEO                             

Edgy UniverseShare
duangphorn wiriya / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Search Console now Features a Copy URL Button                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Rankin aint easy. | Gajus | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 9 min read

Everything you Need to Know About SEO Ranking in 2018               

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
PixieMe / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Search Console to Show 90 Days of Discovery and Search…...

Rechelle AnnShare
ArtRoseStudio | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

The Ultimate 2018 SEO Ranking Checklist                                           

William McKinneyShare
Google Search Console could be the greatest secret weapon for your SEO strategy, | Image via search.google.com
Marketing 4 min read

Everything New about Google Search Console                                     

Alexander DeShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

Edgy Explains: The Google Algorithm and How it Works                 

Edgy UniverseShare
rassco | shutterstock
Marketing 12 min read

Is Your Organic Traffic Dropping? Here's How to Find Out Why 

Alexander DeShare
Webmaster Conference Lightning Talks Hosts
Marketing 3 min read

Google to Replace In-Person Conference With New Video Series 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

New Video Report Tools for Google Search Console Released       

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.