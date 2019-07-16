search
Science 3 min read

Lipid Nanoparticles, Efficient Delivery Vehicle for CRISPR/Cas9

Among all the delivery tools so far proposed for CRISPR/Cas9, lipid nanoparticles present one of the most efficient ways, which clears some technical barriers facing the technology.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jul 16, 2019 at 5:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

The power of CRISPR/Cas9 as a gene editing tool against a variety of diseases and genetic defects is still mostly theoretical, though greatly potential—and equally controversial.

One of the significant hurdles to generalize the use of CRISPR/Cas9 is delivery methods.

Researchers have explored various methods of delivering CRISPR/CAS9 into mammalian cells, such as physical, viral, and non-viral delivery methods. None, however, could meet the transfer efficiency required for clinical applications.

Nanocarriers, specifically lipid nanoparticles, proved to be the most efficient CRISPR/Cas9 delivery method so far in lab experiments.

Lipid Nanoparticles to Deliver CRISPR’s Molecular Cargo

CRISPR/Cas9 consists of a nuclease (Cas9 protein), and an RNA (sgRNA) that guides the nuclease to the target sequence to be edited in the genome.

Delivering this large molecular complex into the human cell so that it can do its job, is one of the most challenging hurdles currently facing CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology.

Physical delivery mechanisms, like microinjection and electroporation; viral methods, like viruses; and non-viral methods, like gold nanoparticles and liposomes, all have been explored as potential delivery vehicles for CRISPR/Cas9.

In a new study, an international research team announced the discovery of a new delivery method for CRISPR based on biodegradable synthetic lipid nanoparticles.

Researchers from Tufts University (Massachusetts) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences describe lipid nanoparticles as one of the most efficient CRISPR/Cas9 delivery mechanism suggested so far.

According to the researchers, lipid nanoparticles could be used as carriers of CRISPR’s molecular package into the cell “to precisely alter the cells’ genetic code with as much as 90 percent efficiency.”

Per the study, published in the journal Advanced Materials, lipid nanoparticles enable fast and efficient CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing in vivo.

The co-author of the study Qiaobing Xu, an associate professor of biomedical engineering at Tufts University, hopes that “this advance will take us another step toward making CRISPR an effective and practical approach to treatment.”

In an experiment, the team tested this CRISPR/Cas9 delivery vehicle on mice, where they sought to reduce the gene coding for PCSK9, a gene whose loss is associated with lower LDL cholesterol, and lower risk for cardiovascular disease.

“The lipid nanoparticles are one of the most efficient CRISPR/Cas9 carriers we have seen,” said Ming Wang, another co-corresponding author, and professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. “We can actually knock down PCSK9 expression in mice with 80 percent efficiency in the liver, suggesting a real promise for therapeutic applications.”

Read More: Are CRISPR-Cas9 & Gene Editing the New “Vaccine”?

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Omelchenko | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Beam Therapeutics Opens with $87-million for CRISPR Innovations

Juliet ChildersShare
DNA Model | Caroline Davis2010 | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

U.K. Bioethics Organization says Gene Editing the DNA of Babies i...

Rechelle AnnShare
Khlongwangchao | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Nano-enabled Glowing Plants Will Drastically Reduce Energy Consum...

Zayan GuedimShare
Natali_-Mis | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

First Ever Gene Editing Treatment Conducted Inside a Human Patien...

Rechelle AnnShare
Jezper | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why we Should Look to Junk DNA to Help Cure Cancer                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Meletios Verras | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Watch CRISPR Edit DNA in Real Time                                                     

StephanieShare
Although promising, nanomaterials still provide plenty of challenges. Now, researchers may have found the key to creating them on a large scale. | Image By HaHanna | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Create the new Periodic Table of Nanomaterials     

Zayan GuedimShare
Ustas7777777 | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

China First to Edit Human DNA using CRISPR-Cas9                           

John NShare
This new genetic tool could revolutionize how we treat many diseases. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

CRISPR-Cas 3: Researchers Create New Gene-Editing System         

Zayan GuedimShare
Xshyfc.com
Science 3 min read

Scientists Successfully use CRISPR Gene Therapy on Patient     

Rechelle AnnShare
Genetic editing is becoming more and more of a reality every day. Now, researchers have developed a new method of genetic treatment which could help to cure genetic birth defects. | Image gopixa | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Gene-Editing Treatment Could Replace CRISPR Technology     

Rechelle AnnShare
Alley cropping | U.S. Department of Agriculture/Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

MIT Researchers Develop Genetic Tool to Improve Plants' Resistanc...

Rechelle AnnShare
DrKontogianniIVF | Pixabay.com
Science 5 min read

Breaking: Human Embryos Genetically Modified in the U.S.         

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

DNA Movies Debut at a Theater Inside You                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Bilder_meines_Lebens | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Gene Therapy Could Cure Muscular Dystrophy for Dogs and Humans

Zayan GuedimShare
Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

Scientists use Nanotechnology to Give Mice Infrared Vision     

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.