search
Science 2 min read

Researchers Create the Loudest Possible Sound Underwater

Using one of the world's most powerful X-ray lasers, researchers have created the loudest possible sound ever recorded on Earth.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes May 22, 2019 at 10:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Roger McLassus

Image courtesy of Roger McLassus

A team of scientists from the Department of Energy‘s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has reportedly generated the loudest possible sound ever. According to reports, the human-made noise was even louder than those produced by a plane taking off or a rocket being launched.

In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Fluids, the researchers noted that the sound they were able to create reached 270 decibels. The team believed that it was the loudest sound artificially created underwater to date.

Claudio Stan, A physicist at Rutgers University in Newark and a co-author of the study, was quoted as saying:

“It is just below the threshold where [the sound] would boil the water in a single wave oscillation.”

For their experiment, the team used the X-ray laser called Linac Coherent Light Source. This device is so powerful that it can create molecular black holes or heat water to 100,000 degrees Celsius, which is way hotter than our planet’s core.

Creating the Loudest Possible Sound Underwater

According to the researchers, the microjets of liquid they hit with the LCLS X-ray laser vaporized immediately upon contact and produced shockwaves. The shockwaves traveled through the microjets and created copies of them. The process then led to the formation of a shockwave train that alternated between low and high pressures.

placeholder
Shockwaves traveling away from the vapor-filled bubbles formed in the microjet region

Vapor-filled bubbles formed as the water broke apart when the sound intensity reached a particular threshold. The pressure created by the shockwaves were below the breaking point, which suggested that the limit for the loudest possible sound underwater was already reached.

The team wrote in their paper:

“The amplitudes and intensities were limited by the wave destroying its own propagation medium through cavitation, and therefore these ultrasonic waves in jets are one of the most intense propagating sounds that can be generated in liquid water.”

The researchers believe that their findings could be used to advance studies in fields like biology, helping other scientists investigate how microscopic samples respond to severe vibrations made by sound underwater.

Read More: World First: Scientists Use Sound To Entangle Two Quantum Bits

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Mission Concepts | NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center's photostream | flickr.com
Science 4 min read

Scientists Recreate Diamond Rain Formerly Found Only on Icy Plane...

Rechelle AnnShare
Chetty Thomas | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Danger! Drones can be Shot Down Over U.S. Military Bases         

Juliet ChildersShare
LCLS Undulator Hall | SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Science 3 min read

Scientists Study High Pressure Transformation Using LCLS X-ray La...

Zayan GuedimShare
Researchers have discovered a new method of creating synthetic diamonds which could revolutionize the industry. | Image By boykung | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Discover Secret of Creating Cheap Synthetic Diamonds

Zayan GuedimShare
QR codes and other forms of online verification are already clearly obsolete. Now, it's time for a new form of digital verification. Thanks to LISNR, this platform may already be here. Image via LISNR.com
Technology 4 min read

LISNR: the Company Making QR Codes Obsolete                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Oriole Gin | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Scientists Found a Way to Immobilize Radioactive Waste             

William McKinneyShare
Antoine2K | Shutterstock.como
Science 3 min read

The Future Could be Made of "Artificial Atoms" or Nanocrystals

Zayan GuedimShare
Texas is set to become one of the largest producers of renewable energy in the U.S. | Image By Sean Pavone | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

Why Texas Will be the Center of the American Renewable Revolution

Juliet ChildersShare
Computer-generated sound effects could spell the end of an entire section of the film production industry. | Image By BokehStore | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Computer-Generated Sound Effects set to Revolutionize Film Indust...

Zayan GuedimShare
Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

How 3D Printed Magnets Outperform Conventional Counterparts   

John NShare
Zapp2Photo | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

How AI and Clean Energy can Reduce Overpopulation Woes             

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.