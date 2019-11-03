search
Science 3 min read

Making Cultured Meat More Appealing by Enhancing its Characteristics

To make cultured meat more enticing to consumers, Tufts University researchers found a way to enhance not just its growth, but its color and texture too.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 03, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Researchers have recently discovered that adding a specific protein to cultured meat could enhance its growth, texture, and color. As a result, the grown meat would be more appealing to human consumption.

According to the U.S. Food and Agriculture Organization, demand for meat could increase by 66 percent in the next 40 years. Meanwhile, the current production methods are not sustainable.

Livestock increases the release of methane, a greenhouse gas that’s 20 times more potent than carbon dioxide. That means animal farming contributes significantly to global warming.

Lab-grown meats, on the other hand, could be the most viable option of increasing meat production in the future.

Scientists create cultured meat by painlessly harvesting muscle cells from living animals – cows or bovines. Then, they feed and nurture the cells until it grows into muscle tissue, which is the primary component of the meat we eat.

While cultured meats are as close to naturally-derived meats as we could get right now, much remains to be done about its flavor, texture, and color.

In a statement to the press, Stern Family Professor of Engineering at the Tufts University School of Engineering, David Kaplan said:

“Taste, color, and texture will be critical to consumer acceptance of cultured meat. If our goal is to make something similar to a steak, we need to find the right conditions for cells to grow that replicate the formation of natural muscle.”

Well, Kaplan and his team figured out how to do just that.

Adding Iron-Carrying Protein, Myoglobin to Cultured Meat

The Tuft University team discovered that adding the iron-carrying protein, myoglobin to cultured meat could produce the desired result. Along with improving the growth, the protein can enhance the color and texture of bovine muscle grown from cells in culture.

According to the researchers, adding myoglobin or hemoglobin changed the lab-grown meat’s color, making it look more like conventional beef.

Kaplan and his colleagues also noted that myoglobin boosts the proliferation and metabolic activity of bovine muscle satellite cells. Expectedly, this increases the rate at which scientists can grow cultured meat.

What’s responsible for the proliferation, you ask?

The first author of the study, Robin Simsa, explained:

“It’s possible that myoglobin is bringing oxygen to the cell’s mitochondria, boosting their energy and helping them to increase. More than just an ingredient for color, iron content, and potentially flavor, myoglobin could also be an important element in the scaled-up production of cell-based meat to increase cell yield.”

Although myoglobin and hemoglobin are heme proteins, both carrying iron atoms, the former is a natural component of muscle while the later is found in the blood.

The researchers published their findings in the journal FOODS.

Read More: Survey Shows Asia is Ready for Lab-Grown Meat

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Posteriori | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

High-Performance Computing Tracking Earth’s Most Massive Ice Sh...

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Develop New Way of Removing CO2 in the Air             

Sumbo BelloShare
A new CTL process could make coal a far more sustainable fuel in the future. | Image By Rudmer Zwerver | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New CTL Process Makes "Clean Coal" a Possibility                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Solar Seven | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

New Model Suggests Next Mass Extinction Event Beginning in 2100

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Elephant Extinction Could Lead to More Global Warming               

Zayan GuedimShare
This new liquid metal could fundamentally change how we create electronics. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Scientists Develop a Terminator-like Stretchable Liquid Metal

Rechelle AnnShare
This global crisis could fundamentally weaken our planet's ecosystem. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Fungal Disease Causes Global Amphibian Extinction                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Heat Waves Frequency and Intensity to Increase by Mid-Century

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Human Carbon Emission is 100x Greater Than Volcanoes                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Coal mining could soon be a thing of the past in Australia. ¦ Pexels
Culture 3 min read

Milestone: Australia Chooses Climate Change Over Coal               

Zayan GuedimShare
The Meat industry is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions. | Image via Pixabay
Technology 5 min read

Want to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint? Eat Better                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Develop Technique To Turn CO2 Into Solid Carbon   

Sumbo BelloShare
Carbon emissions are one of the biggest threats to our planet. now, a new device could help us eradicate them, all while powering our homes. | Wikimedia commons
Science 3 min read

New CCS Device Could Help Reverse Effects of Climate Change   

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Tissue-Replicating Material Created to Study Bone Diseases     

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Amazon Announces "Climate Pledge" to Fight Global Warming       

Sumbo BelloShare
Stem Cell Research | The U.S. Food and drug Authorities | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

3D Models of Human Brain Tissues Created Using Stem Cells       

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.