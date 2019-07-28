Meet Reon Pocket, Sony's Wearable Air Conditioner

Sony has unveiled a handy solution to the unbearable summer heat – a wearable air conditioner dubbed as Reon Pocket.

There’s no doubt that summers are getting hotter and hotter with every passing year. All thanks to the excessive carbon emissions on our atmosphere that fuel the effects of global warming.

Many tech companies are aware of the dangerous effects of climate change and are doubling all efforts to reduce or eliminate their carbon footprints. While many companies are slowly switching to renewable energy, there are some, like Sony, who wants to ease the uncomfortable heat felt by people around the world.

Sony’s crowdfunding project Reon Pocket will keep users cool during rising temperatures. This wearable AC is not only easy to use, but it also offers a better alternative to battery-operated or rechargeable mini fans.

Wearable Air Conditioner

According to First Flight, Sony’s seed accelerator program, the wearable air conditioner can lower a user’s body temperature by up to 23 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reon Pocket is smaller than a smartphone. It fits perfectly into the back of a matching custom undershirt that allows it to dispense cold air through a small rear panel. The device is rechargeable and is designed to last for up to 24 hours on a full charge.

Sony’s wearable AC is controlled via a smartphone app. Once Reon Pocket’s already connected to the mobile device via Bluetooth, the wearer can easily adjust its temperature.

Reon Pocket has two models: lite and standard.

The Reon Pocket Lite is equipped with some essential features only. On the other hand, the Reon Pocket Standard has all the basic features plus an auto mode, an air volume control feature, and a customizable feature.

Aside from lowering down the body’s temperature, Sony’s wearable AC can also increase its temperature by up to 14 degrees Fahrenheit when the environment is cold. The developers wrote in their crowdfunding page:

“Control the temperature of the terminal according to the temperature situation at that time. With REON POCKET, you can feel comfortable in summer or winter at your own temperature.”

Sony will start shipping Reon Pocket to their early customers in Japan next year. The starting price is around $110 USD for Reon Pocket Lite and $130 USD for Reon Pocket Standard.