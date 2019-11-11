search
Technology 2 min read

Microsoft Introduces Natural Language Feature for Excel

Microsoft Office Excel has just received a natural language feature that will enable users to ask queries and get answers immediately from the Office app.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Nov 11, 2019 at 9:00 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Microsoft has just introduced a natural language feature that will enable people to ‘talk’ to Excel like it’s a person. The new feature is currently available to Office Insiders only, a community of select Microsoft Office users who help test new Office apps and features.

With the integration of natural language processing, Excel users will not only be able to interact with the said Office app more efficiently, but they can also get quick answers to their queries.

Microsoft explained:

“Natural language query is another step toward making data insights and visualization more approachable and accessible to users with various levels of Excel experience. Novice users will not need to know how to write a formula to gain useful insights from their data, while power users will be able to save time by automating the data discovery process by simply asking the right questions and quickly adding charts and tables they need for better and faster decisions.”

Microsoft’s Natural Language Feature

Like other Silicon Valley giants, Microsoft has also invested time and money in developing a natural language feature that will make its services more accessible to people. This latest upgrade to Microsoft Excel is a clear proof of the goal.

Microsoft has not shared any examples of what questions users can ask Excel, but the company explained the general structure of the NLP feature.

“Now Excel supports natural language queries, so users can now ask a question of their data, just like they would if they were talking to a person, and get quick answers—all without having to write a formula.”

The Excel NLP feature is just one in a series of upgrades for the said application. Excel is now also equipped with an Office Script feature that will automate repetitive tasks and record actions inside an Excel workbook.

Microsoft also announced other AI-powered features that will come to its other Office applications and Windows voice assistant Cortana soon. Among these updates is MyAnalytics, which now provides suggestions to Outlook like adding agendas and booking meetings.

Read More: Microsoft Creates AI Bot That Generates Fake Comments

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

In the journey towards creating truly immersive VR, a new haptic armband may be a key step. | Image By Andrey Suslov | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Haptic Armband Gives VR a new Sense of Touch                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Gregg Interactive Learning Studio | Exhibitfiles.org
Technology 7 min read

Top Available Technologies in Interactive Learning Right Now 

William McKinneyShare
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

5 Content Marketing Trends You Shouldn't Ignore in 2018           

Edgy UniverseShare
Ultraflexible nanoelectronic probes form reliable, glial scar–free neural integration | Science Advances | February 15th, 2017 | Advances.sciencemag.org
Science 3 min read

New Flexible Neural Probes can Record Neural Activity               

PaigeShare
Upfluence is one of the trailblazers when it comes to SAAS tools. We had the privilege of sitting down with one of its founders to inform you on all things Upfluence.
Marketing 5 min read

Upfluence: the All-in-One SaaS Tool for Influencer Marketing 

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Bug That Spreads Antibiotic Resistance to Other Microbes Discover...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Develop Hand-Held Device to Spot Plant Diseases   

Sumbo BelloShare
User-generated content graphic done by artist Sammby | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

How to Involve Fans and Customers in Your Content Creation Proces...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Semiconductor Material for Organic Electronics Developed 

Zayan GuedimShare
Thanks to a new study, researchers have discovered that the large majority of the matter in our solar system is from distant galaxies. | Image By NASA images | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Science Reveals Most Matter in our Universe is Extra-Solar     

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Europe's Galileo Satellite Network Suffers Severe Outage         

Rechelle AnnShare
The Tiangong Space Station replica as displayed at the AirShow China | Phys.org
Science 2 min read

China Unveils the Tiangong Space Station as Replacement of the IS...

Rechelle AnnShare
After a torrent of negative reviews and malfunctions, Samsung has pulled the release of the Galaxy Fold. ¦ Image via Samsung
Technology 2 min read

Samsung Puts The Galaxy Fold’s Launch on Hold                           

Sumbo BelloShare
Andrii Vodolazhsky | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Law Enforcement Uses High-tech FARO X330 to Reconstruct Plane Cra...

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Microsoft's Airband Initiative to Bring Internet Access to Millio...

Sumbo BelloShare
Google has finally joined the future with its new grammar checking AI for Google Docs. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Google Docs Machine Translation Grammar Suggestions now Live 

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.