search
Technology 3 min read

Microsoft's Airband Initiative to Bring Internet Access to Millions of People

Microsoft's Airband Initiative is expanding its program to provide Internet access to 40 million people across the world by 2022.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 09, 2019 at 11:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Last year, the Airband Initiative announced intentions to provide internet to three million American homes in rural areas. Now, the initiative is extending the program across the world to millions of people by July 2022.

A recent estimate suggests that about 58.8 percent of the world’s population has access to the internet. As great as this sounds, that means another half of the world cannot enjoy what many consider to be a human right

While several ongoing efforts are working towards making internet access global, the adoption is not as fast as you would imagine.

According to the United Nation’s State of Broadband Report, not only has broadband adoption slowed, but progress has remained elusive. This especially true in low income and rural areas across the world where only about 14 percent have an in-home internet subscription.

Well, Microsoft is trying to change this through its Airband Initiative.

The company’s head of technology and corporate responsibility, Shelly McKinley wrote in a blog post:

“Through the new international track of the Airband Initiative, our goal is to extend internet access to 40 million unserved and underserved people around the globe by July 2022.”

According to McKinley, the program will focus on significantly underserved populations – Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa – that “have a regulatory interest in solving connectivity issues.

So, how will the program work?

How the Airband Initiative Intends to Provide Internet Access to 40 Million People

Microsoft intends to achieve its goal using a four-part approach.

First, Airband International would team up with the local internet service providers in (ISPs) in the selected areas. With this partnership, Microsoft hopes to provide affordable and reliable internet service.

Also, the program intends to remove the regulatory obstacles to TV White Space (TVWS). That means ISPs can extend their network quickly to provide internet access to underserved and rural areas.

The third approach entails what Microsoft is calling “digital transformation in the newly connected regions.”

With access to high-speed internet, the tech giant intends to improve the rural productivity and livelihood in the connected rural areas. The areas of focus include agriculture, rural entrepreneurship, education, telemedicine, and off-grid energy sources.

Finally, Microsoft wants to build a broader ecosystem of support. In other words, the company wants to get other people to invest in the effort to bring internet access to millions of people.

McKinley concluded:

“There are too many things that divide us in the world today. The internet can bring us closer together, foster new understandings and connections and remove structural barriers to opportunity and equality.”

Read More: Microsoft Advertising to Stop Offering Accelerated Budget Delivery

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Google Docs is an incredibly useful free resource for everyone. The best way to take advantage is to learn all of its tricks.| Dennizn | Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

Paste Style: did you Know About This Google Docs Trick?           

Juliet ChildersShare
Marko Aliaksandr | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

5 Ways Blockchain Will Change the World                                           

Zayan GuedimShare
AR and VR companies have taken a number of big leaps forward in the past few months. Now, they may be set to take the world by storm. | Image by Andrush | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

VirtualLink Succeeds in Creating Universal Connector for VR Heads...

Juliet ChildersShare
Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

Microsoft's Latest Text-to-Speech AI Generates Realistic Speech

Rechelle AnnShare
Geralt | Pixabay
Marketing 4 min read

How the EU Google Antitrust Case Could Affect you                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Eric Schmidt | Chairman of Alphabet | 360b | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Alphabet CFO: Acquisition Strategy Focused on Cloud Computing

StephanieShare
Shutterstock
Culture 6 min read

Coding Games for Kids: A Fun Way to Learn Computer Programming

Sumbo BelloShare
Hopefully, Microsoft's assault on Apple's Airpods won't turn into one on our ears. ¦ Microsoft
Technology 2 min read

Microsoft to Take on AirPods with Surface Buds                             

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

Will Automation and Robots Render Humans Jobless?                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Who even knows if my phone is secure? :( | Mangpor2004 | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

3 Ways Mobile Tech is Hack-proofing Itself Beyond Security Apps

Juliet ChildersShare
Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, at the Microsoft Ignite 2017 in Orlando | Microsoft | www.microsoft.com
Technology 7 min read

Microsoft Ignite 2017: Latest Microsoft Product Announcements

Rechelle AnnShare
Corepics VOF } Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

MIT AI Deepens Knowledge of Human Facial Recognition                 

William McKinneyShare
XBOX was kind of absent from this year's E3. | Barone Firenze | Shutterstock.com
Culture 12 min read

Everything Announced This Weekend at E3 From 'Anthem' to Doom

Juliet ChildersShare
Abstract quantum graphic. | Dmitriy Rybin | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Quantum Infrastructure Part 1: How Close are we to Quantum Intern...

Zayan GuedimShare
A Quantum Internet could fundamentally change our society -- but it could leave us dangerously vulnerable. | Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Is the Quantum Internet Terrorist-Proof?                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

More People are Now Using Voice Assistants Regularly                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.