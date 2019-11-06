search
Technology 2 min read

Mozilla's Banning all Remote Code Execution Plugins in Firefox 72

Firefox 72 no longer supports remote code execution plugins, affecting several translation add-ons like Google Translate and Bing Translate.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 06, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

According to recent reports, Mozilla has banned all remote code execution plugins in Firefox 72.

Although the Bugzilla listing mainly shows the extension ID, the ban seems to have affected several translation add-ons on the browser. This is especially true for plugins that inject codes from Bing Translate or Google Translate into the website to provide other language options.

Two translation add-on developers, Google Translate this Page and Page Translator, confirmed that Mozilla banned their extension. Also, other affected extensions include Bridge Translate and Babelfox.

The Blocked Add-ons message reads:

“These add-ons violate Mozilla’s policies by executing remote code. The problematic add-on plugin will be automatically disabled and no longer usable.”

Mozilla’s Ban on Remote Code Execution Plugins

For a while now, Mozilla has disallowed the execution of external remote code for listed extensions. That means developers that have their add-ons on AMO were not allowed to execute remote code.

Self-hosted and read unlisted extensions, on the other hand, had no such restriction. The policy change prompted developers to pull their extensions from the AMO, and offered them as unlisted add-ons to users.

However, Mozilla still put the extensions on the Bugzilla list. Expectedly, the blacklisting automatically killed the add-on in Firefox installation with the feature on.

It turns out that Mozilla doesn’t want extensions to execute remote codes anymore because of its potential threat to security and privacy.

We take our security policies very seriously and apply them to all add-ons, whether hosted on AMO or not,” the company’s policy reads. “We expect all add-ons to be secure and well-maintained in handling both their data and their user’s data.

Since the extension developers seem caught off-guard, Mozilla may not have communicated the policy change before the ban.

What This Means For Firefox Users

You won’t have access to some of your favorite browser extensions. That means on-page translation of an entire page is no longer possible on Firefox, a feature that Chrome and Edge support natively.

Meanwhile, several other add-ons on the browser still offer translation functionality. Also, you could install user scripts in the browser to provide the language translation feature.

Read More: Mozilla Firefox Strengthens Fight Against Injection Attacks

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Dizain | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

How AI Could Give us a Universal Translator                                   

William McKinneyShare
Programming languages can be a daunting thing to navigate through. Here are the top five languages every developers should know. | Image By Vintage Tone | Shutterstock
Culture 6 min read

Top 5 Must Learn Programming Languages for Developers               

Juliet ChildersShare
Mozilla has just announced that future versions of its Firefox browser will block all ad tracking by default. | Image by Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Mozilla Firefox to Block ad Trackers in new Settings                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Adobe Flash logo | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Google to Stop Indexing Flash Content in Search                           

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Google Confirms its New OS Will be Called Android 10                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Misszin | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google WebVR Support Brings VR to all Android Users                   

John NShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Mozilla Firefox Strengthens Fight Against Injection Attacks   

Rechelle AnnShare
HQuality | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

3 Incredible Examples of WebVR With Firefox                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Internet Explorer bug Allows Hackers to Take Over PCs               

Rechelle AnnShare
cybrain | Shutterstock
Technology 16 min read

Can Language Apps Really Teach You a Foreign Language?             

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google Chrome to Block Mixed Content Starting December             

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

New Firefox Blocks Google Analytics and Other Website Tracking To...

Rechelle AnnShare
This new tool could be a major boost to Mozilla, especially thanks to the accompanying encrypted features. ¦ Mozilla
Technology 2 min read

Mozilla Launches Private File-Sharing Tool, Firefox Send         

Rechelle AnnShare
Immersion Imagery | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Why Data Privacy Matters Even More in an IoT World                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 5 min read

Top 7 AI Writing Assistants for SEO Content Creation                 

Edgy UniverseShare
Google's Chrome 70 update comes with lots of changes. Here are the most important ones. | Image via blog.google
Technology 4 min read

Everything you Need to Know About Chrome 70                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.