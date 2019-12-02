search
Science 2 min read

NASA Uses Supercomputer to Simulate the Martian Weather

A recent simulation of the Martian weather using a supercomputer gave NASA scientists a glimpse of how clouds move and disperse on the Red Planet.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Dec 02, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
ustas7777777 / Shutterstock.com

ustas7777777 / Shutterstock.com

NASA‘s recent simulation of the Martian weather shows how clouds move and disperse overtime on the red planet.

The first thing that comes to mind when we think of Mars is an arid desert planet. To an extent, this is true. However, studies show that a small amount of water in the form of atmospheric vapor exists on the planet.

In past studies that involved the Curiosity Rover, NASA has captured images of clouds rolling through the Martian sky. Also, the Insight Lander has snapped similar photos showing sheets of clouds on the planet.

This suggests that the planet has a water cycle that’s similar to Earth’s. Like on our planet, vapors rise into the atmosphere on Mars to form these delicate wispy clouds.

However, the formation process has remained somewhat of a mystery, until now.

In a recent study, NASA used a supercomputer to simulate the Martian weather, showing how the clouds form and move over the course of a day.

Simulating the Martian Weather to Show Cloud Dispersion

The simulation shows the northern hemisphere of Mars.

Viewers can see how clouds form around the equator during the night, only to reach its densest point before dawn. Meanwhile, the clouds slowly dissipate in the daytime and start to reform when the sun begins to set.

Also, the simulation shows the peak of the Tharsis Montes volcano peeking through the cloud.

The researchers at Mars Climate Modelling Center created the Martian weather simulation using computer models. Other past processes that the team has simulated include radiation, air turbulence, and circulation in Mar’s atmosphere.

To analyze the massive data required to create a simulation of the entire planet’s climate, the researchers had to rely on NASA’s supercomputers.

Past studies suggest that Mars once had water on its surface. That means it could have possessed the potential to support life in the past.

By understanding how Mars’s climate work today, the researchers hope to gain insight into the planet’s past.

Read More: Is Venus a Better Candidate for Space Colonization Than Mars?

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

NASA may soon be at an impasse due to internal and external conflicts on what the main goal of the space agency should be. | Image By Vladi333 | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Space Experts Worry NASA Won't get to Mars by 2030                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Uber Elevate VTOL Rendering | Uber Elevate
Technology 3 min read

Flying Car Update: Uber Elevate Teams up with NASA                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Andrea Izzotti / Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

President Trump’s Climate Change 'Inaction Plan' Gets in Motion

Zayan GuedimShare
Dotted Yeti | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Sorry, Mars Fans--NASA Can't Afford the Trip                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Vic Spacewalker | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

New NASA-Roscosmos Partnership for Deep Space Missions             

Zayan GuedimShare
A false-color mosaic reveals hydrocarbon lakes on Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. | Nationalgeographic.org | Photo Credit: NASA | JPL-Caltech | University of Arizona | University of Idaho
Science 3 min read

Saturn's Moon Titan Will be a Human Colony                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
NASA low-decibel supersonic passenger jet concept | NASA
Technology 3 min read

NASA's Supersonic Passenger jet Flies Closer to Completion     

Zayan GuedimShare
Tomruen | Nagualdesign | Wikimedia Commons
Science 3 min read

Don't Throw Away Your Gradeschool Solar System Model: Planet 9 is...

Zayan GuedimShare
Artist rendering of Tianzhou-1 docking with Tiangong-2 | CMSE | Gbtimes.com
Science 3 min read

First Chinese Cargo Spacecraft set to Rival SpaceX, Boeing Contra...

Zayan GuedimShare
Look at it. Out there trembling all alone. Poor lonely, seismic mars. Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Marsquakes: What Mars Seismic Study Tells us About Planetary Form...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of NASA
Science 2 min read

SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule Explodes During Routine Test           

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay
Science 7 min read

When 59 Year-old NASA was Just a Twinkle in Eisenhower's Eye 

Zayan GuedimShare
Maria C. Werries | NASA
Technology 3 min read

Trump to Consider Future of Quiet Supersonic Flight                   

William McKinneyShare
ShutterLK | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Martian City Under Construction Soon But no, not on Mars!       

Zayan GuedimShare
Artist rendering of Deep Space Gateway | NASA
Science 6 min read

Space Race 2.0 Part 1: White House Calls for Serious Moon…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Illustration of Elon Musk by Dave Mosher | Businessinsider.com | Shutterstock | Getty | NASA
Science 3 min read

What's up With SpaceX's Optimus Prime Droneship and the BulgariaS...

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.