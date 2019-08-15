search
Science 3 min read

New Dual Stem Cell Approach to Heart Regeneration

The human heart can’t repair itself after injuries. But now, heart regeneration has been made possible, thanks to two stem cell types.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Aug 15, 2019 at 10:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Unlike some animals, humans lack the ability to regenerate dead muscle tissue after injuries like a heart attack.

However, the heart controls the damages by changing the dead cells into scar tissue. Unfortunately, this process limits the heart’s ability to contract and pump blood properly.

Heart failure is a deadly condition that takes millions of lives around the world every year. But now, stem cell scientists are getting closer to fixing damaged hearts through regeneration.

The ability to trigger heart regeneration would spare patients the effectiveness of therapeutic options and the complexities of heart transplants.

Stem Cell-Based Reparative Tool for Heart Regeneration

The shortage of blood supply to the heart can lead to myocardial infarction (MI). This happens when the formation of scar tissues cause permanent damage to the myocardium or heart muscle.

When all drug-based therapies fail, seriously-ill patients are left with no other option but heart transplantation.

Aside from the long waiting lists, heart transplantation is an invasive surgery that’s fraught with uncertainties. Even after the successful transplant operation, organ recipients have to go through drug treatment continuously to prevent their bodies from rejecting the organ.

One of the new biotechnologies promising to address many of the challenges that come with transplant is organ bioprinting. But even then, there’d be the same invasive surgery involved, though with less rejection risk.

While growing organs in the lab certainly sounds like an exciting prospect, another emerging technology with even more potential in this regard is stem cell therapy.

Biomedical researchers have been exploring stem cells for heart regeneration for years. Now a joint research team, including scientists from City University of Hong Kong (CityU), reports a novel stem cell-based approach.

Dr. Ban Kiwon, a stem cell biologist from the Department of Biomedical Sciences at CityU, explains:

“Heart is an organ composed of cardiac muscles and blood vessels, where vessels are essential to supply oxygen and energy to the muscles. Since both cardiac muscles and vasculatures would be severely damaged following MI, the therapeutic strategies should focus on comprehensive repair of both at the same time. But so far, the strategies only focus on either one.”

So, by utilizing two major types of stem cells, this dual approach goes beyond the rejuvenation of the muscle cells to target the vascular systems of the heart also. The two types include the mesenchymal stem cells (hMSCs), which was derived from human bone marrow; and cardiomyocytes (hiPSC-CMs), which was derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells.

Previous studies have revealed the potential of either hiPSC-CMs or hMSCs on myocardial infarction, but none has explored the effects of both simultaneously in heart regeneration.

The researchers believe “this novel dual approach can potentially provide translational and clinical benefit to the field of cardiac regeneration.” They also think the same protocol may also be as beneficial for other organs like brain, liver, and pancreas.

Read More: A Big Step Closer to 3D-Bioprinting a Human Heart

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Researchers Develop First Contactless Cardiac Arrest AI System

Sumbo BelloShare
Geza Farkas | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Drastic Measures: Scientists Grow A Whole New Skin For A Child

William McKinneyShare
Holla Wise | Shutterstock.com
Culture 11 min read

Valentine's Special: How Love Uses Technology to Thrive           

Lewis McShare
Future stem cell treatments could provide a solution to the struggle against Parkinson's Disease ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Stem Cell Treatment Could Mean End of Parkinson's Disease

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Human-Animal Embryo Experiments for Growing Organs                     

Zayan GuedimShare
CI Photos | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Researchers Neutralize apoE4 Gene That Causes Alzheimer's       

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

A Big Step Closer to 3D-Bioprinting a Human Heart                       

Zayan GuedimShare
A new caterpillar-like robot could be instrumental in reshaping the way drugs are administered to patients. | Image via CityU
Science 3 min read

Caterpillar Robot Developed to Improve Drug Delivery in Humans

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Daily Smartphone Usage of Five Hours or More May Increase Obesity...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Coffee Not As Bad For Heart as Previously Thought                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Image Credit: A. Sue Weisler/RIT
Science 3 min read

Researchers Invent High-Tech Toilet Seat That Can Detect Heart Fa...

Sumbo BelloShare
3D printing | Kārlis Dambrāns | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

Researchers Develop new Method to 3D Print Human Cells             

Rechelle AnnShare
Photographee.eu | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Autism Spectrum Disorder Linked to NF1 Gene                                   

John NShare
Nobeastsofierce | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Artificial Human Embryos are Almost a Reality and we Need to…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Millions of people suffering from blindness or vision impairment might soon regain their sight thanks to the development of 3D printed corneas by a British team of scientists | Image by Africa Studio | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Scientists Just Made the First 3D-Printed Human Corneas           

Rechelle AnnShare
Stem Cell Research | The U.S. Food and drug Authorities | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

3D Models of Human Brain Tissues Created Using Stem Cells       

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.