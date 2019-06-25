search
Science 3 min read

New Family of Enzymes Turn Plant Waste Into Sustainable Products

British researchers have reportedly engineered a new family of enzymes to convert plant waste into high-demand sustainable products like bioplastics and nylon.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jun 25, 2019 at 8:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Max Pixel

Image courtesy of Max Pixel

Researchers at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kindom have engineered a new family of enzymes to convert plant waste into sustainable products.

The team involved in the project is the same team of experts who reportedly created a mutant enzyme that can digest plastic materials last year.

This time, the scientists collaborated with U.S.-based researchers to genetically alter an enzyme found on lignin, a natural polymer that forms the critical structural materials in the support tissues of vascular plants and some algae.

Scientists have reportedly been working for decades to find a method that would allow them to break down this complex class of polymer efficiently.

Professor John McGeehan, Director of the Centre for Enzyme Innovation in the School of Biological Sciences at Portsmouth, said:

“This is our goal – to discover enzymes from nature, bring them into our laboratories to understand how they work, then engineer them to produce new tools for the biotechnology industry.”

McGeehan, together with researchers from Montana State University in the United States, claimed to have found a way to breakdown lignin, and that’s by engineering its naturally occurring enzyme.

Engineering a new Family of Enzymes

According to Prof. McGeehan, lignins were evolved materials produced by plants to protect their sugar-containing cellulose. However, only a small group of fungi and bacteria can tackle them. Prof. McGeehan noted:

“Lignin represents a vast potential source of sustainable chemicals, so if we can find a way to extract and use those building blocks, we can create great things.”

Despite years of efforts, enzymes discovered by scientists today only work on one of the building blocks of lignin, which makes the breakdown process inefficient.

But, with the help of 3D structural and biochemical techniques, Prof. McGeehan and his team were able to tweak the shape of the enzyme so that it could accommodate multiple lignin building blocks.

The new family of enzymes paved the way for the British and American researchers to extract lignin and create high-demand sustainable products like bioplastics, nylon, and carbon fiber.

Dan Hinchen, one of the researchers and a postgraduate student at Portsmouth, said:

“We used X-ray crystallography at the Diamond Light Source synchrotron to solve ten enzyme structures in complex with lignin building blocks. This gave us the blueprint to engineer an enzyme to work on new molecules. Our colleagues were then able to transfer the DNA code for this new enzyme into an industrial strain of bacteria, extending its capability to perform multiple reactions.”

Aside from converting plant waste into other useful products, extracting lignins efficiently could also help reduce our reliance on oil in manufacturing everyday products, thus reducing carbon emissions as well.

The team’s study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Read More: Enzymes That Can Transform Blood Type In Human Gut Biome Found

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

E-waste | Wikimedia Commons
Technology 2 min read

Dell Successfully Recycles 2 Billion Pounds of E-Waste             

Rechelle AnnShare
Australian National University | Anu.edu.au
Science 3 min read

Ancestral Protein Construction Leads to Medical Breakthroughs

Zayan GuedimShare
The Meat industry is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions. | Image via Pixabay
Technology 5 min read

Want to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint? Eat Better                         

Juliet ChildersShare
The Yellowstone River, whose headwaters begin in the Yellowstone National Park. | 12019 | Pixabay.com
Science 2 min read

Newly Found Yellowstone Microbes Reveal Key Facts About Origin of...

Rechelle AnnShare
Hellisheidi Geothermal Power Plant | Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Science 2 min read

Scientists to Reduce Carbon Emissions by Turning CO2 Into Basalt...

Rechelle AnnShare
Sustainability is a major factor in many businesses future plans. Here are three of the most important recent sustainability developments. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Sustainability Round-Up: Ditching Plastic Bags, DTE Energy, and D...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image Credit: Techexplore
Science 3 min read

Microalgae Study Leads to Solar Energy Breakthrough                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Chicago, America's third largest city, has pledged to go fully green by 2040. ¦ Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Chicago Commits to be 100% Renewable by 2040                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Wikimedia Commons
Science 3 min read

New Study Claims That Plan to Dim the Sun is Possible…

Rechelle AnnShare
Printing out your own bike for $300? This is the future. | Kzenon | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Startup Uses 3D Printing for Low-cost Carbon Fiber Bike Frames

Juliet ChildersShare
Norway is showing the world how popular electric vehicles can be. ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

World First: Electric Vehicles Outsell Petrol Cars in Norway 

Zayan GuedimShare
It is now clear that coal is no longer sustainable. But, will it actually be replaced? ¦ Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

New Study Shows That Coal is on the Way Out                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Biopolymers | XXLPhoto | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Bioplastics, Biopolymers from Agricultural Waste Will be Industry...

Zayan GuedimShare
Although still not on the level of commercial airliners, electric planes have already come a long way in the last decade. ¦ Image via Alexis Lincoln
Technology 3 min read

The Era of Electric Airplanes is Here                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Kentoh | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

MIT Improves Nylon Fiber Muscle Technology                                     

Kimberly ColemanShare
General Relativity has been at the core of modern physics for over a century. Now, a team of scientists has proven the theory to be true not just in our own solar system, but across the Universe | Image by ktsdesign | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Prove Einstein's General Relativity Theory Right Again

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.