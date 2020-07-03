search
Technology 3 min read

New Jet Propulsion Prototype Uses Air and Electricity Only

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 03, 2020 at 8:51 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jul 03, 2020 at 8:51 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Martin Maun / Shutterstock.com

Martin Maun / Shutterstock.com

A professor from Wuhan University has designed a prototype jet propulsion that generates thrusting pressure using only air and electricity.

The transportation sector in the United States is one of the major consumers of fossil fuel. Along with jet fuel-burning aircraft, internal combustion engines in cars also rely heavily on gasoline and diesel.

Unfortunately, fossil fuel burning is unstable and unsafe. It’s also the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, releasing carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and methane into the atmosphere.

As you may have guessed, these gases have devastating effects on our planet like global warming. Furthermore, they cause adverse respiratory issues in humans.

That’s why several researchers have focused on generating alternatives to fossil fuel burning in vehicles. Some successful efforts include using electric vehicles and burning hydrogen fuel cells

Now, a team of scientists at the Institue of Technological Science at Wuhan University has provided another viable alternative.

The team demonstrated a prototype device that uses microwave air plasma for jet propulsion. In other words, they created a jet engine that uses air and electricity to work.

In a press release, lead researcher and Wuhan University professor, Jau Tang said:

“The motivation of our work is to help solve the global warming problems owing to humans’ use of fossil fuel combustion engines to power machineries, such as cars and airplanes.”

The researchers described their engine in the journal AIP Advances.

A Jet Propulsion Prototype that Uses Microwave Air Plasma

Plasma is the fourth state of matter — aside from solid, liquid, and gases. It consists of an aggregate of charged ions and exists naturally on the Sun’s surface and in flashes of lightning.

However, it’s also possible to generate plasma, which was what the researchers did. The team compressed air into high pressures and used a microwave to ionize the pressurized air stream. The result was a plasma jet thruster.

We know about other plasma jet thrusters such as NASA‘s Dawn space probe.

However, these previous attempts use xenon plasma, which can’t overcome the friction in Earth’s atmosphere. As a result, it’s not a viable option for powering cars or even air transportation.

Meanwhile, the new jet thruster generates high-temperature and high pressurized plasma using only injected air and electricity.

Speaking to Futurism on the prototype, Jau Tang said:

“I think the jet engine is more efficient than the electric motor. You can drive a car at much faster speeds. That’s what I have in mind: to combine the plasma jet engine with a turbine to drive a car.”

In a test, the prototype managed to launch a one-kilogram steel ball 24 millimeters into the air. That thrust, to scale, is equivalent to a commercial airplane jet engines’.

With that said, there’s a long way between a proof-of-concept prototype and a fully functional aircraft that uses air and electricity.

Read More: Meet the Company Developing a Jet-Powered Flying Motorcycle

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

studiovin / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Current CO2 Capture and Storage Might Meet Climate Goals         

Sumbo BelloShare
u3d | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Mars One Foundation Officially Declares Bankruptcy                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

More People are Now Using Voice Assistants Regularly                 

Sumbo BelloShare
girlart39 / Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Climate Change Puts 1 Million Species Under Extinction Risk   

Zayan GuedimShare
Ink Drop / Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

New Pinterest Trends Feature to Provide Top U.S. Search Terms

Edgy UniverseShare
In this new mission, NASA hopes to create the most comprehensive map of the Universe ever made. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

NASA's SPHEREx Mission Plans to Survey the Entire Universe     

Zayan GuedimShare
Oktopusss | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

7 Countries Planning to Outlaw Gasoline car Sales                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

A Single AI's Carbon Emission is Nearly 5x Greater Than a…

Zayan GuedimShare
Norway is showing the world how popular electric vehicles can be. ¦ navee sangvitoon / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

World First: Electric Vehicles Outsell Petrol Cars in Norway 

Zayan GuedimShare
Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

How COVID-19 is Changing the Email Marketing Landscape             

Sumbo BelloShare
Siberian Tundra | Nordroden | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

As Permafrost Melts, Long Lost Microorganisms Make a Comeback

Zayan GuedimShare
NetPower | Netpower.com
Technology 4 min read

Net Power Natural gas Carbon Capture Demo is Almost Ready       

Zayan GuedimShare
Ascannio / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Uncover Major TikTok Security Flaws                           

Sumbo BelloShare
PlusONE / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Carbon-Neutral Liquid Fuels From Sunlight and Air                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Kira_Yan / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Publishing Groups Want Ads Alongside Coronavirus Content         

Sumbo BelloShare
cybrain / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

China Warns Tech Companies Against Cooperating With US Trade Ban

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.