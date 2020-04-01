New Search Console Features Give Site Owners More Account Control

Google has updated its Search Console with a few new features that give site owners more control over their accounts.

The search engine giant has extended Search Console’s email preferences. Now, users can choose the types of emails they wish to receive.

Also, site owners can now choose whether they want Google to display performance data for their Search Console property in search results.

Let’s explore these updates a little more.

Search Console Features for Email Notifications and Data

Here are the updates.

Email Preferences on Search Console

As said earlier, this new feature gives site owners more control over the types of emails they receive.

The console’s enhanced email preferences page now features an option to either enable or disable emails of specific types. On the other hand, site owners can also use the page to disable email notifications altogether.

Although you can unsubscribe from any email on Search Console, you’re still unlikely to miss the relevant emails. And that’s because you can again navigate to the message panel for your property to view your messages.

Search Console in Search Results

In late 2018, Google started displaying Search Console data in search results to site owners that are logged into their Google account.

For example, a summary card could pop-up along with result snippets in response to specific queries. What’s more, it was impossible to choose whether or not to see their summary card in search results.

The search engine giant simply launched the feature unannounced, and without an option to turn it off.

Thanks to the update, that’s no longer the case. Now site owners that want to use the search engine without their Search Console performance data popping up on search results can do just that.

The setting page on the Search Console now offers the option to either show or hide summary cards for an individual property. Also, if you manage multiple sites, you can disable for all properties.

The search engine giant has been working to improve user experience on the Search Console.

A few weeks ago, Google announced that it would start sending email alerts to site owners via the Search Console to inform them about spikes in traffic. That way, they can quickly act on the traffic surge.