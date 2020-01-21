search
Marketing 3 min read

New Study Suggests Cookies Increase Ad Revenue For Publishers

A new marketing study revealed that Internet or web cookies remain an important factor when it comes to boosting the ad revenue of publishers.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Jan 21, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
faithie / Shutterstock.com

faithie / Shutterstock.com

A recent study explored the real value of cookies and concluded that it increases ad revenue for publishers.

The term “cookie” is part of your daily web experience.

You may have come across it the last time you visited a website. It could be a pop-up telling you that although “cookies” will enhance your experience on the site, you could opt-out if you wanted.

Cookies represent data packets that are sent to your computer to help a website track your activities, including visits. It goes by other names such as computer cookie, internet cookie, web cookie, or browser cookie.

Whatever name you choose to call it, the function is the same. It allows websites to create a more personalized user experience. That way, visitors can see the most relevant content.

For advertisers, cookies are useful for retargeting campaigns.

Aside from tracking web users who visited their site, they’ll still have access to these potential customers even after they exit the website, That means publishers can serve their ads to these potential customers on other sites as well.

But what’s the real value of the cookie to websites and advertisers? That was the question that a recent paper published in INFORMS journal Marketing Science sought to answer.

How Cookies Increase Ad Revenue for Online Publishers

According to the study authors, most Americans rarely opt-out of online advertising. However, 0.23 percent of American online ad impression comes from those who decide to opt-out.

These are the users who do not allow cookies to track their web experience, and they were the focus of the study. The researchers wanted to determine the impact of cookie removal on web experiences.

The study discovered that cookies represent higher revenue for online publishers.

In a statement, researcher at Questrom School of Business at Boston University and author of the study, Garrett Johnson said:

“One of our more important findings was that opt-out user ads tend to fetch 52 percent less revenue on the transaction than do comparable ads for users who allow behavior targeting, or opt-in.”

Other authors include Scott Shriver of the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado and Shaoyin Du of the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester.

The researchers noted that the inability to behaviorally target opt-out users results in about $8.58 loss in ad spending per opt-out consumer. Publishers and the AdChoices exchange are responsible for covering the cost.

Aside from showing how cookies increase ad revenue for publishers, the study uncovered a privacy paradox.

Several surveys suggest that 66 percent of American consumers are against online behavioral advertising. What’s more, 20 percent of respondents claim to have opted out of using AdChoices.

However, the study suggests that opt-out rates are significantly lower than the previous studies suggested.

We find that opt-out rates are higher among users who install non-default browsers, such as Firefox and Chrome,” says Du. “This tells us that opt-out users are likely more technologically.”

Read More: 5 Dark Web Browsers you can use to Remain Anonymous Online

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

How France's Digital Tax Could Affects Tech Companies               

Sumbo BelloShare
The ring-like acoustic metamaterial | Boston University
Science 3 min read

Researchers Develop Acoustic Metamaterial for Silencing Noise

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Snack Tax May Be A More Effective Way of Tackling Obesity       

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Chocolate Causes Inaccuracies in Cannabis Potency Test Results

Sumbo BelloShare
ASDF_Media | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

3 Steps to Outpacing Your Competitor with Business Intelligence

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Mapping Rat's Brain for Future Smarter Self-Driving Vehicles 

Sumbo BelloShare
Working memory is one of the most vital functions of our brain. Now, a new process could allow us to boost this to be more efficient than ever. ¦ ColiN00B / Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Scientists Use Electrical Pulses to Boost Human Memory             

Zayan GuedimShare
Collage by Brett Forsberg | Contributing photos from Tobik (pizza slice) | PR Image Factory (background and woman with VR headset) | Max Margarit (robot arm) | Shutterstock.com
Culture 7 min read

Maybe a VR Future Means More Takeout                                                 

William McKinneyShare
World clock at Alexanderplatz in Berlin | Elena Fahro | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Use a Quantum gas Clock to set Your Alarm Clock--it's the…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Andrew Krasovitckii | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Mobile SEO Predictions for 2018 From a Mobile Marketing Expert

Zayan GuedimShare
Jianliang Xiao | University of Colorado, Boulder
Science 4 min read

Fully Recyclable, Self-Healing Electronic Skin Developed         

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Why Intense Light Can Protect Cardiovascular Health                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

How Deep Sleep Protects the Brain From Alzheimer's                     

Sumbo BelloShare
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center | Flickr.com
Science 4 min read

Negative Mass Particles Created for the First Time by Researchers

Rechelle AnnShare
one photo / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Native Advertising Builds Credibility, Says New Study               

Edgy UniverseShare
OpenRangeStock | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

How Cannabis Could Solve the Scalability Issue for Next-Gen Agric...

PaigeShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.