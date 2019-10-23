search
Technology 2 min read

New Study Warns That Hackers Can Access Your Smart Bulbs

A new study revealed that smart bulbs could be used by hackers to access people's personal information, posing a new risk to data privacy.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 23, 2019 at 10:15 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Your smart bulbs may not be as safe as you think. While these bulbs may eventually light up most homes in the U.S., a study suggests that it could also open your personal information to hackers.

Smart bulbs are fast becoming a trend. According to Statista, the smart lighting market size will increase from $48.37 billion in 2016 to a whopping $105.28 billion in 2023.

Like most smart technology, the smart bulb raises the question of privacy.

Earlier in the year, reports of Microsoft‘s Xbox console recording children’s voice for analysis made headlines. So, it’s not so far-fetched that smart lightings could do more than light up your home.

In a statement to the press, professor at UTSA‘s Department of Computer Science, Murtuza Jadliwala said:

“Your smart bulb could come equipped with infrared capabilities. And most users don’t know that the invisible wave spectrum can be controlled. You can misuse those lights. Any data can be stolen: texts or images. Anything that is stored on a computer.”

So, Jadliwala and colleagues at UTSA conducted a review of the security flaws that may exist in popular smart-light brands.

How Hackers Can Collect Personal Information Via Smart Bulbs

Internet of Things devices communicates via a centralized hardware or software device – a smart home hub. The smart home hub is especially useful for connecting products that use the Zigbee or Z-Wave protocols or Bluetooth.

Now here’s the problem.

Some smart bulbs connect directly to the home network via wi-fi, hence bypassing the smart home hub. If these bulbs are infrared-enabled, intruders can easily send commands to collect personal information or spoof other IoT devices on the home network.

Since hackers can send their commands within the wi-fi network and not the internet, owners are unlikely to know about the attack.

Jadliwala explained:

“Think of the bulb as another computer. These bulbs are now poised to become a much more attractive target for exploitation even though they have very simple chips.”

What can you do about the security gaps in your smart light, you ask?

Well, the researchers recommend opting for a bulb with a smart home hub rather than one that connects directly with your home network. Also, manufacturers must develop security measures to limit their bulb’s access to other smart home electronics.

Read More: Smart Shirt for Potential Monitoring of Lung Disease Developed

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

War never changes, the slogan of Fallout | PTDZ | Shutterstock.com
Culture 19 min read

When Will Fallout 5 Come out? A Prediction                                     

Juliet ChildersShare
This multi-billion dollar acquisition could mean great things for both parties involved. ¦ Image via Mellanox
Technology 3 min read

Nvidia Confirms Mellanox Acquisition for $6.9-billion               

Juliet ChildersShare
Image by Toria | shutterstock
Technology 6 min read

Mirai Botnet Origins Predicts Coworking Mindset of Industry 4.0

Juliet ChildersShare
Although it may seem like a step backward, this cashless ruling makes more sense than you think ¦ Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Philadelphia Becomes First Major U.S. City to Outlaw Cashless Sto...

Juliet ChildersShare
The Google Chrome Summit is already starting to turn heads with these three new announcements. | Image By rvlsoft | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Chrome Developer Summit Signals Competition With Microsoft     

Juliet ChildersShare
AhmetMisirligul | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Revealed: Magic Leap 'Deep SLAM' Mixed Reality Glasses             

Zayan GuedimShare
Kenichiro Yoshida, President and CEO, Sony Corporation (left), and Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft | Image Credit: Microsoft
Technology 3 min read

Microsoft and Sony Team-Up On Cloud Gaming                                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Lumen Photos | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Threat of AR Hacking Fixable With Machine Learning                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Safe H20 Inc. | Safe-H20.com
Technology 3 min read

Tech With Legs: Safe H20 Inc. What's in Your Water?                   

Brett ForsbergShare
Edgylabs.com
Technology 4 min read

Hackers Demand Millions From HBO or Game of Thrones Leaks Continu...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image Credit: AndroidPIT
Technology 2 min read

Skype Brings New Screen Sharing Feature to Android and iOS     

Sumbo BelloShare
Supphachai Salaeman | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Blockchain Summit London: Speakers, Agenda, and other Details

Rechelle AnnShare
Corepics VOF } Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

MIT AI Deepens Knowledge of Human Facial Recognition                 

William McKinneyShare
With boosted hardware and features, the Hololens 2.0 might just be something worth investing in. | Image via Microsoft
Technology 2 min read

HoloLens 2.0 Teaser Video Hints at Next-gen Abilities               

Juliet ChildersShare
With looming food shortages and climate change altering the landscape of the entire planet, urban farms may be one of the solutions to helping the human race stay sustainable. | Image By Jakob Fischer | Shutterstock
Technology 8 min read

Why Urban Farms are the Future of Food Production                       

Edgy UniverseShare
A new AI model could help find blind spots in autonomous car's computer vision. | Image By Zapp2Photo | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Develop new Model to Find AI Blind Spots                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.