search
Technology 7 min read

NLP Applications: How They Work and What They’re Used for

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 27, 2021 at 5:15 am GMT
Technology 7 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jan 27, 2021 at 5:15 am GMT
Technology 7 min read
Iurii Motov / Shutterstock.com

Iurii Motov / Shutterstock.com

Main NLP Applications Takeaway:

  • NLP is an AI subfield that explores the link between computers and human language.
  • The study of natural language processing started as far back as the 1950s.
  • Artificial Intelligence is a general term for machines that can mimic human intelligence.
  • Machine learning and natural language processing are subsets of Artificial Intelligence.
  • Chatbots and virtual assistants rely on NLP models to function.
  • Machine Learning involves using algorithm that can learn and adapt from experience.
  • Businesses use NLP to automate support and improve user experience.
  • Some NLP applications include machine translation, sentiment analysis, keyword detection, and text extraction.

We rely on natural language processing for the simplest things today. Whether dealing with survey responses or replying to online chats, the AI subfield serves different purposes in our businesses and personal lives.

What’s more, NLP applications are more advanced than ever due to recent breakthroughs in machine learning.

While some of its uses may seem confusing to the uninitiated, this post aims to simplify things. Here’s a breakdown of what NLP applications are and how we use them.

What is NLP and its Applications?

Natural Language Processing or NLP is a subfield of artificial intelligence that deals with the link between computers and human language. NLP involves programming computers to process and analyze a massive amount of natural language data. And that results in applications that understand document content and the contextual nuances of the language within them.

The study of natural language processing started as far back as the 1950s. However, the field has evolved due to significant breakthroughs in a Machine Learning subfield called Deep Learning (DL).

Thanks to this Machine Learning advancement, we now have NLP applications such as semantic analysis and text classification. There’s also Machine Translation, speech recognition, and keyword extractions.

Yes, it all sounds a little confusing. First, let’s clarify things.

What is the Difference Between NLP, AI, and Machine Learning

Blog posts sometimes use the term Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) interchangeably. And that might not be clear to readers. The first thing to note is that AI is a general term for machines that can mimic human intelligence. These include systems that can learn from examples, solve problems, and predict potential outcomes. On the other hand, both machine learning and natural language processing are subsets of Artificial Intelligence.

NLP focuses on how computers understand and translate the human language.

With an understanding of the spoken and written text, systems can perform tasks such as speech recognition. Also, chatbots and virtual assistants rely on Natural Language Processing models to function.

However, NLP applications are even more useful when they’re automated and provide accurate responses. And that’s where machine learning comes in.

Machine Learning (ML) involves using algorithm that can learn and adapt from experience instead of being explicitly programmed.

For example, Amazon’s Alexa uses NLP to interpret and extract information. However, the digital assistant also uses ML to deliver accurate responses by learning from past interactions.

Where is NLP Used?

Natural Language Processing is useful for businesses that are looking to improve their operations. Indeed, large companies that want to track, facilitate, and analyze thousands of customer interactions can benefit from the AI subset. Along with monitoring feedbacks, businesses use NLP to automate support and improve user experience.

Social media platforms such as Facebook also use NLP to improve targeted advertising. Other areas where natural language processing has proven useful are:

  • Related keywords on search engines
  • Speech recognition in Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
  • Spam filters in Gmail
  • Content relevance analysis in INK
  • Voice text messaging
  • Predictive typing on Google

As you can see, NLP has become an essential part of our daily lives.

At this point, you have to be wondering how it all works. In other words, how exactly do the products above use this AI subset?

What are NLP Applications?

Speech Recognition may be the most popular NLP application. It involves using natural language processing to convert spoken language into a machine-readable format. Besides being useful in virtual assistants such as Alexa, speech recognition technology has some businesses applications. For example, speech-to-text programs are useful for transcribing calls, send emails, and translate. Other NLP applications include machine translation, sentiment analysis, keyword detection, text extraction, etc.

1. Machine Translation

As in speech recognition, Machine Translation is one of the first applications of natural language processing.

Machine translation or MT is a sub-field of computational linguistics that involves translating text or speech from one language to another. So, it’s a quick way to improve communication between multiple parties.

Also, businesses use machine translation to reach a broader audience and understand foreign documents.

One primary challenge with machine translation was the understanding of context. However, that’s gradually changing due to advances in neural networks and access to more training data.

For example, programs such as Google Translate have undergone significant improvement since its inception.

Sentiment Analysis

Sentiments such as irony and sarcasm are an essential part of human interaction. As such, computers should find it difficult to understand these subtle nuances in emotions and opinions.

However, an NLP application called sentiment analysis makes it possible for machines to grasp human opinions.

Also known as opinion mining, sentiment analysis helps determine whether data is positive, negative, or neutral. Businesses use this NLP technique on textual data to monitor product sentiments.

Other applications of sentiment analysis include:

  • Monitoring mentions on social media
  • Gauging brand sentiment
  • Understand customer needs

Performing periodic sentiment analysis on social media could help catch and handle negative comments before they escalate. It also provides an excellent way to generate catchy blog post titles.

For instance, web writing applications such as INK use sentiment analysis to suggest ways that writers can add more emotions to headlines.

Text Classification

Text classification is the process of understanding, processing, and classifying unstructured text. It involves assigning tags and categorizing text based on its content.

From the definition, you can safely assume that sentiment analysis is only possible because of text classification. However, this NLP application also extends to spam detection, topic labeling, and even intent detection.

For example, manually analyzing hundreds of open-ended responses in a survey can be time-consuming and expensive. Instead, you could train a text classification model to tag your data using predefined categories.

Other names for text classification are text categorization and text tagging.

Text Extraction

Text extraction — also known as information extraction — is an NLP technique for collecting specific information within a document. These include a person’s name, place, email address, or phone number.

Computer programming professionals use five other NLP methods for text extraction. These include:

  • Named entity recognition
  • Sentiment analysis
  • Text summarization
  • Aspect mining
  • Topic modelling

For example, businesses sometimes use text extraction models to automate data entry tasks. After pulling out the specific data, you could set up a trigger to automatically add the information to your database.

Text extraction can also provide insights for effective content creation. For example, Google related question applies this NLP technique to identify and understand searcher’s questions and intentions.

Marketing Intelligence

Market intelligence may be one of the most popular natural language processing applications today.

The NLP application uses text extraction, sentiment analysis, and intent extraction to analyze unstructured data. That way, marketers can identify trends and potential business opportunities.

Market intelligence is also useful for analyzing data to identify customer’s needs and competitor’s strengths. That way, you’ll have the insight required to develop more effective strategies.

Other NLP applications include text summarization, autocorrect, intent classification, autocorrect, among others.

Wrapping Up

Natural Language Processing applications provide a seamless way for humans to interact with machines.

Admittedly, this artificial intelligence subfield has been around for decades. However, the latest research breakthroughs have taken the NLP applications to the next level.

Now, we have programs that can understand, assess, and synthesize text and speech in unprecedented ways. Besides, the advancement opened the door to several exciting applications.

For example, businesses now rely on NLP to process massive amounts of unstructured data.

These include social media posts, survey responses, support tickets, among others. Search engines such as Google and Bing also use NLP models like BERT to understand search queries better.

Read More: 8 Examples of Artificial Intelligence in our Everyday Lives

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Introducing Google Workspace to help you get more done / Blog.Google
Technology 3 min read

Google Brings its Productivity Apps Together in Workspace       

Sumbo BelloShare
cgstock / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google Says its not Killing Ad Blockers, Just Making Them Safer

Rechelle AnnShare
Dotted Yeti | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

First Ever Exomoon Discovered with Kepler Telescope                   

Zayan GuedimShare
one photo / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

The Beginner's Quick Guide to Link Building in 2019                   

Edgy UniverseShare
Connect world / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New Algorithm can Speed up Deep Learning Technology                   

Sumbo BelloShare
NicoElNino / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google's Mueller Explains how to Assess a News Page's Quality

Edgy UniverseShare
rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Tor Vulnerability Exposes Real IP Addresses of Tor Browser Users

Rechelle AnnShare
Sdecoret | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

As Big Data Management Becomes a Priority, IIoT Becomes a Must

StephanieShare
metamorworks / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New Video Codec can Halve Bitrate Required for Streaming         

Sumbo BelloShare
Hunter82 / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Officially Moves the Rich Results Test out of Beta       

Sumbo BelloShare
Morning Brew / Unsplash.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google to Start Crawling Sites Over HTTP/2 by November 2020   

Edgy UniverseShare
The Hubble Space Telescope | NASA | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

NASA's Hubble Telescope's Camera Shut Down Due to "Hardware Anoma...

Rechelle AnnShare
Lukmanazis / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Lenovo Unveils The World’s First Folding Laptop                       

Sumbo BelloShare
photostock360 / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google's WordPress Plugin Site Kit is now out of Beta               

Sumbo BelloShare
Tech Up for Women Conference | Corporate Learning Hub | corporatelearninghub.com
Technology 4 min read

Tech Up for Women Conference: Agenda, Schedule, and Other Details

Rechelle AnnShare
Daniel Jedzura / Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the E-Commerce Market         

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.