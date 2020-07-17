search
Uncategorized 3 min read

OpenAI's GPT2 AI Model Learns to Generate Images

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jul 17, 2020 at 5:45 am GMT
Uncategorized 3 min read
Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes
Jul 17, 2020 at 5:45 am GMT
Uncategorized 3 min read
Image credit: OpenAI/https://openai.com/blog/image-gpt/

Image credit: OpenAI/https://openai.com/blog/image-gpt/

OpenAI researchers tweaked their controversial GPT2 AI model, and re-trained it to predict the other half of incomplete images.

Over a year after developing the text-generating GPT2 AI model, OpenAI has now introduced another AI model that creates images.

Back in February 2019, OpenAI revealed that it had developed an artificial intelligence model capable of making fake news. Called GPT2, the said model can allegedly produce relevant-sounding text from any prompt.

Meaning, GPT2 can be fed with a portion of any human-generated text like news articles or journals. Using statistical methodologies, it will attempt to guess the next words in the said text prompt, spin them, and generate coherent sentences.

Below is a screenshot of the text that GPT2 generated out of a human-written prompt.

GPT2-generated text sample.
GPT2-generated text sample. | Screenshot taken from OpenAI page / openai.com/blog/better-language-models/

This time, however, the company’s researchers explored what would happen if the GPT2 AI model is to be fed with incomplete images.

GPT2 AI Model Learned to Generate Images

The GPT2 AI model is a prediction engine. It was taught how the English language structure works using billions of words, paragraphs, and sentences taken from every corner of the internet. With that structure, and by using statistical prediction, GPT2 learned to rearrange words and create disturbingly coherent sentences.

But now, OpenAI researchers replaced the words with pixels and trained the AI model using ImageNet images. According to the researchers, the new model they called iGPT (image GPT) successfully learned the two-dimensional structures associated with images. That’s despite initially being designed to work on one-dimensional data.

When tested, the scientists found that iGPT could predict the sequence of pixels for the other half of an incomplete image in the same manner as humans. The following are some sample images shared by OpenAI.

iGPT-generated image samples
iGPT-generated image samples | Screenshot taken from OpenAI page / https://openai.com/blog/image-gpt/

According to the researchers, despite iGPT’s capability to learn powerful image features, the approach has its limitations. For instance, it requires significant amounts of computation power. Furthermore, it needs a more advance transformer to be efficient when it comes to low-resolution images.

Another limitation that the researchers mentioned is that iGPT could exhibit biases depending on the data that it was trained on.

“Many of these biases are useful, like assuming that a combination of brown and green pixels represents a branch covered in leaves, then using this bias to continue the image. But some of these biases will be harmful when considered through a lens of fairness and representation. For instance, if the model develops a visual notion of a scientist that skews male, then it might consistently complete images of scientists with male-presenting people, rather than a mix of genders.”

These limitations, according to the researchers, prevent convolutional neural network-based methods from having real-world applications; particularly in the vision domain.

If you want to know more about iGPT, you can read the team’s paper here.

Read More: OpenAI Unveils Massive Reinforcement Learning Simulator For AI Agents

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is the current Managing Editor of Edgy. She's an experienced SEO content writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with her family and friends.

Handpicked

App Messenger Technology Whatsapp Cell | Max Pixel | maxpixel.net
Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp Steps up Efforts to Stop Fake News                                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Microsoft Creates AI Bot That Generates Fake Comments               

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Bad News browser game
Technology 3 min read

This Browser Game Reduces Your Susceptibility to Fake News     

Zayan GuedimShare
Bogdanovich_Alexander / Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Develop an AI Tool To Weed Out False Stories         

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock.com
Culture 5 min read

What is the Shortest English Word?                                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Zapp2Photo | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Are you Human? Giving AI a Human Face                                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Shyjo / Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

New AlphaGo Zero "Unsupervised" AI is 100X Better While Using 10%...

Rechelle AnnShare
I'm Friday | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 6 min read

Use Facebook Live to Build Your Email Subscription List           

Chris ParbeyShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

OpenAI Makes its Fake News Bot Accessible to All                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Snopes.com
Marketing 3 min read

These ads are why Fake News is a Next-gen Cash cow                     

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of ahmad agung wijayanto | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

What You Should Know Before Signing Up For Facebook News         

Sumbo BelloShare
GongTo | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

How Redditors Manipulated Google's Image Search Engine             

Kimberly ColemanShare
John M. Chase / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover New Fast Radio Bursts Using Artificial Intel...

Rechelle AnnShare
Brovko Serhii / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

New Study Explores Why People Share Fake News                               

Sumbo BelloShare
NothingIsEverything / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Google’s New Curriculum Teaches Kids How to Detect Fake News

Sumbo BelloShare
Willrow Hood | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

3 Tips for Creative Marketing That Beats Fake News                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.