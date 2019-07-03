search
Science 3 min read

How Plants' Breathing Mechanism Can Help Create Water-Efficient Crops

Researchers at Lancaster University use genetic manipulation techniques to explore plants' stomata further and create water-efficient crops.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 03, 2019 at 4:45 am GMT
Image Credit: Pixabay

Image Credit: Pixabay

Thanks to a better understanding of the breathing mechanism in plants, researchers can now breed water-efficient crops.

Back in the 19th century, botanists discovered that leaves have pores called stomata. They also noted that these pores contain a complex internal network of air channels.

At the time, the scientists didn’t understand how the air channel functioned to deliver the right amount of carbon dioxide to all the cells in the plant. Now, they do.

Speaking on the project, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow at Lancaster University, Dr. Marjorie Lundgren said:

“Scientists have suspected for a long time that the development of stomata and the development of air spaces within a leaf are coordinated. However, we weren’t sure which drove the other. So this started as a ‘what came first, the chicken or the egg?’ question.”

They answered the question. Using genetic manipulation techniques, the researchers at the University of Sheffield were able to explore the nature of stomata further.

The findings in Nature Communications revealed that the more stomata a leaf has, the more airspace it forms. Also, they noted that the movement of CO2 primarily determines the shape and scale of the air channel network through the pores.

This is huge!

The discovery is a massive leap in our understanding of the internal structure of a leaf. Alongside explaining how the stomata work, the study also describes how tissue functions influence the plant’s development.

Dr. Lundgren noted:

“While we show that the development of stomata initiates the expansion of air spaces, we took it one step further to show that the stomata need to be exchanging gases for the air spaces to expand. This paints a much more interesting story, linked to physiology.”

The ramification of this study extends beyond botany into other fields such as evolutionary biology.

Creating Water-Efficient Crops

Findings from the study also revealed that the leaves of wheat plants have fewer air channels and pores. This explains why the plant has densely packed leaves to enable them to grow with less water.

With this new insight, scientists can now alter the internal structure of leaves to breed water-efficient crops like wheat. Other scientists at the Institute of Sustainable Food are already exploring this approach in creating climate-ready rice and wheat.

According to a researcher from the Institute for Sustainable Food at the University of Sheffield, professor Andrew Fleming:

“The fact that humans have already inadvertently influenced the way plants to breathe by breeding wheat that uses less water suggests we could target these air channel networks to develop crops that can survive the more extreme droughts we expect to see with climate breakdown.”

Read More: New Family of Enzymes Turn Plant Waste Into Sustainable Products

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Bilder_meines_Lebens | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Gene Therapy Could Cure Muscular Dystrophy for Dogs and Humans

Zayan GuedimShare
A new algorithm could be the key to processing large amounts of data at exponentially higher speeds. | Image By asharkyu | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Single Photon Transmission Could Enable Total Data Security   

Zayan GuedimShare
Car Catalytic Converter Parts | Adam J | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Rhodium Photocatalyst Speeds Conversion of CO2 to Methane       

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 2 min read

New Artificial Photosynthesis Method can Turn CO2 Into Liquid Fue...

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New "Mechanical Trees" Offer Cure for Climate Change                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Mars is by far our biggest hopeful when it comes to extra-planetary settlement. But, will it be possible in our lifetime? | Image By Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Terraformation of Mars is Impossible, say Experts                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Kasper Moth-Poulsen and colleagues | Screen capture from Youtube.com | Wallenbergstiftelserna
Science 3 min read

Newly Discovered Solar Thermal Fuel Could be a Fossil Fuel Altern...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

A Single AI's Carbon Emission is Nearly 5x Greater Than a…

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via Wikimedia Commons
Science 3 min read

Carbon Dioxide to Soon Reach Levels not Seen in Over 50…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Meletios Verras | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Watch CRISPR Edit DNA in Real Time                                                     

StephanieShare
If CO2 levels continue to increase at current levels, clouds could disappear from Earth in less than a century. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

Study Claims Climate Change Could Soon Eradicate Clouds           

Zayan GuedimShare
Alley cropping | U.S. Department of Agriculture/Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

MIT Researchers Develop Genetic Tool to Improve Plants' Resistanc...

Rechelle AnnShare
In a landmark decision, a U.S judge has ruled against the U.S government to halt future mining projects on U.S soil. ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

U.S Judge Blocks Oil and Gas Operations Over Climate Change Fears

Zayan GuedimShare
If scalable, this could be a significant break in the struggle against rising CO2 emissions | Image via Meenesh Singh | UIC
Technology 2 min read

New Artificial Leaves Design May Purify The Planet                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Magnesite | James St. John | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

New Lab-Grown Magnesite Mineral Could Help Halt Global Warming

Rechelle AnnShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New Research: Fracking With CO2 Instead Of Water Is Greener   

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.