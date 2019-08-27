search
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Construct Electrodes For Protein Batteries

Deemed as safer and more environment friendly, scientists have now taken the first step to make protein-based power storages or protein batteries.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 27, 2019 at 9:40 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Imagine a future in which protein batteries power all your electronic devices. Sounds like a bit of a stretch, right?

Proteins are essential for building muscles. However, researchers at Texas A&M University believe that it could also serve as the building block for sustainable organic batteries.

Compared with the conventional lithiumion batteries, protein batteries would be safer and more environmentally friendly.

While powering your device using proteins may sound like a piped dream, it isn’t. Researchers have already taken the first step towards developing electrodes for such power source using synthetic polypeptides and other polymers.

Tan Nguyen, A Ph.D. student who helped develop the project, said:

“The beauty of polypeptides is that we can control the chemistry on their side chains in 3-D without changing the geometry of the backbone, or the main part of the structure. Then we can systematically examine the effect of changing different aspects of the side chains.”

The study also provides new insight into the mechanisms of electron-transfer.

Replacing Lithium-ion With Protein-Based Batteries

Lithium-ion batteries are harmful to the environment. Besides, it costs more money to recycle a lithium-ion battery compared to manufacturing it from scratch.

As a result, they have been accumulating in landfills until we figure out a safe way of disposing of them. Another viable option is to develop a protein-based or organic battery to replace the current bunch.

Since the amide bonds along the peptide backbone are stable, the batteries would be relatively durable. Also, it becomes possible to trigger when they break down for recycling, says Karen Wooley, who leads the team at Texas A&M University.

The researcher believes that future industries could use polypeptide in flow batteries for storing electrical energy.

In a statement about the project, Wooley said:

“The other advantage is that by using this protein-like architecture, we’re building in the kinds of conformations that are found in proteins in nature that already transport electrons efficiently. We can also optimize this to control battery performance.”

The first step was to build a functional electrode.

Building Electrodes for Protein Batteries

The researchers built the electrodes that are made of composites from carbon black, constructing polypeptides that contain either viologen or 2,2,6,6 tetramethylpiperidine 1-oxyl (TEMPO).

The TEMPO-containing polypeptide served as the cathode (the positive electrode), while they attached viologens to the matrix that was used for the anode. Both the viologens and TEMPO are redox-active molecules.

Nguyen noted:

“What we’ve measured so far for the range, the potential window between the two materials is about 1.5 volts, suitable for low-energy requirement applications, such as biosensors.”

To create a more functional organic battery, Nguyen is investigating the electrochemical properties of various polymers with different conformations. These include beta-sheet, random coil, and an alpha helix.

With these peptides in hand, the researchers are now collaborating with other colleagues at Texas A&M University to build the first protein battery prototypes.

The research is still at an early stage and has a long way to go before it becomes commercially available. However, the flexibility and variety of structure that protein offers could lead to potential energy storage that’s sustainable and safer for the environment.

Read More: Scientists Make a Protein Mat That can Soak up Chemical Pollution

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Why People Choose to Donate Time Rather Than Money                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Cybrain | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Quantacell: Why Quantum Effects Mean Batteries Charge Faster 

Zayan GuedimShare
Hydrothermal vent chimeny discovered on May 2, 2016 in the Mariana region | NOAA Ocean Exploration/Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

Researchers Unlock Clues to Early Life Using Model Primordial Oce...

Rechelle AnnShare
A patient with BrainGate2 implant browsing the web | PLOS
Technology 3 min read

BrainGate2 Implant Can Translate Thoughts Into Text                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

A Big Step Closer to 3D-Bioprinting a Human Heart                       

Zayan GuedimShare
We all know how debilitating night shift work can be. Could automation lead to the end of all-nighters? | Image by Fulltimegipsy | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Night Shift Negatively Impacts Health. How Could Automation Help?

Zayan GuedimShare
The researchers submerged the protein mat in an insecticide to test its capabilities. | Christopher DelRe and Charley Huang | UC-Berkeley
Science 3 min read

Scientists Make a Protein Mat That can Soak up Chemical Pollution

Rechelle AnnShare
Neungstockr | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Can we Really Kill Superbugs Without Antibiotics?                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Vito Cacucciolo | EPFL
Technology 3 min read

Miniature Stretchable Pump for Next-Generation of Soft Robots

Sumbo BelloShare
Stanford University School of Engineering Youtube.com
Technology 3 min read

Engineers Develop Electronic Glove With Sense of Touch             

Rechelle AnnShare
Richard Baraniuk, Tan Nguyen, and Ankit Patel | Jeff Fitlow, Rice University
Technology 3 min read

Texas Researchers Create a new, Visual Deep Learning Algorithm

William McKinneyShare
An extremely colorful chameleon. | Chilmay | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Researchers Successfully Create Chameleon-like Artificial Skin

Zayan GuedimShare
Carbon emissions are one of the biggest threats to our planet. now, a new device could help us eradicate them, all while powering our homes. | Wikimedia commons
Science 3 min read

New CCS Device Could Help Reverse Effects of Climate Change   

Rechelle AnnShare
Zinc-air battery cell | Richard Williamson | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Why Rechargeable Zinc-Air Batteries Could Become the Norm       

Zayan GuedimShare
This new form of machine learning could help scientists sift through millions of academic papers in a matter of hours. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Prominent Publisher Writes Book Using Machine Learning             

Sumbo BelloShare
Davooda | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New Hybrid Aqueous Battery Charges up in Less Than 30 Seconds

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.