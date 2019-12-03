Researchers Develop a Way to Tackle Overheating in Electronic Devices

Researchers at the University of Singapore have discovered a new way to tackle overheating in technological devices.

Electrical current flowing through the traditional electronic chip causes a rapid motion, which in turn leads to frequent collisions among charges in the device. As a result, the chip suffers from a substantial heat.

Aside from leading to massive power dissipation, the issue also hinders the chip’s processing speed. Besides, it limits the number of chips that a manufacturer can incorporate into a device.

You may have encountered such problems when using your smartphone or computer.

The devices start to heat up while it’s operation slows down. Then, you’ll notice that you have to pack a portable charger all the time to maintain a steady battery life.

To address this issue, Professor Yang Hyunsoo and the team abandoned the standard electron injection method used in traditional electronics. Instead, they used “spin waves” to switch magnetization.

What does this mean?

How Spin Waves Reduces Overheating in Technological Devices

The researchers built a bilayer system to enable a spin wave-driven magnetization switch. It worked!

The new switching scheme based on spin waves reduced the collision of moving charges significantly. As a result, devices dissipate less power and emit lesser Joule heat, making the chip more energy efficient.

In a statement, first author of the study, Dr. Wang Yi said:

“The spin waves (magnons) can deliver spin information even in insulators without involving moving charges. This unique property potentially allows longer spin propagation but with lower dissipation compared to electron spins.”

The researcher points out a way to control the magnetization. It involves transferring the spin information from the magnons to the local magnetization. Wang described this as “magnon torque.”

According to the researcher, magnon torque could switch magnetization at room temperature. In fact, the magnon torque’s efficiency is similar to previously explored electrical spin-torque efficiency.

With that said, the researchers believe that it can be substantially enhanced. Magnon torque could become more energy efficient.