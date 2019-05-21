search
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Develop an AI Agent That Sees Like a Human

For specific tasks, computer vision AI can be masterful at noticing patterns and trends. But, until now, there was no AI agent that could see as we do. Thanks to University of Texas researchers, AI vision is ready to take AI sight to the next level.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes May 21, 2019 at 8:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Pixabay

Image courtesy of Pixabay

A team of computer scientists from the University of Texas in Austin has developed an AI agent that can see like we do. According to the team, their agent differs from other AI systems trained in performing specific tasks only.

Kristen Grauman, a professor and lead researcher of the team, said:

“We want an agent that’s generally equipped to enter environments and be ready for new perception tasks as they arise. It behaves in a way that’s versatile and able to succeed at different tasks because it has learned useful patterns about the visual world.”

Through deep learning, the scientists trained their AI on thousands of 360-degrees images of different environments. When presented with a photo that it has not seen before, the AI selects a few glimpses of the scenery, equivalent to less than 20 percent of the whole image, to predict the next scene.

AI Agent that Sees

What the AI agent is doing is similar to the experience of going to a grocery store that you have never visited before. As soon as you see apples, you would expect to see oranges and other fruits nearby as well.

The AI model was able to reconstruct a full 360-degrees image of its environment just by piecing out the images it had taken while glimpsing around. Grauman added:

“Just as you bring in prior information about the regularities that exist in previously experienced environments — like all the grocery stores you have ever been to — this agent searches in a nonexhaustive way. It learns to make intelligent guesses about where to gather visual information to succeed in perception tasks.”

At the moment, the AI agent works like a person standing in one spot and taking snapshots of its surrounding in different directions without moving from its place. The team’s next plan is to create a robot that they can equip with their AI model and enhance it for search-and-rescue applications.

Read More: Meet Google AI And DeepMind’s Revolutionary New AI Agent

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

Google Cloud Next Conference 2017 | cloudnext.withgoogle.com
Technology 3 min read

How Google's new API Recognizes Objects in Videos                       

Zayan GuedimShare
MIT's DuoSkin | Duoskin.media.mit.edu
Science 3 min read

Where are all of the Electronic Tattoos we Were Promised?       

Zayan GuedimShare
Deep Learning Summit San Francisco Agendas and Other Details | www.re-work.co
Technology 4 min read

Deep Learning Summit San Francisco: Agendas and Other Details

Rechelle AnnShare
John B. Goodenough | Nationalmedals.org
Technology 3 min read

Glass Battery Takes Electric Cars Mainstream, Says 94-year-old In...

Zayan GuedimShare
Alonso Nichols | Tufts University | Questbridge.org
Science 6 min read

How Artificial Intelligence Reverse Engineers the Biophysics of C...

William McKinneyShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Scientists Use AI to Help Create Limitless Fusion Power           

Zayan GuedimShare
Ultraflexible nanoelectronic probes form reliable, glial scar–free neural integration | Science Advances | February 15th, 2017 | Advances.sciencemag.org
Science 3 min read

New Flexible Neural Probes can Record Neural Activity               

PaigeShare
CSAIL | Diego Grandi | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

4 Goals set by New MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via Pexels
Technology 3 min read

Meet Google AI and DeepMind's Revolutionary New AI Agent         

Rechelle AnnShare
Asif Islam | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Edgy Labs Prediction: Meet Andy, the Google AI                             

Brett ForsbergShare
Scanrail1 | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Data Storage Appears to be Artificial Intelligence's New Frontier

William McKinneyShare
Lumen Photos | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Threat of AR Hacking Fixable With Machine Learning                     

Juliet ChildersShare
StockSnap | Pixabay.com
Science 5 min read

AI Arms Race Update: America Falling Behind Chinese AI?           

William McKinneyShare
Dotshock | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

5 Changes to the Workplace in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

William McKinneyShare
Flo | NexGear Technology
Technology 2 min read

Best Video Editor Uses Deep Learning: Introducing the new FLO App

StephanieShare
Peggy's Cove in Halifax, Nova Scotia | Site of the KDD 2017 Conference | Kdd.org
Science 4 min read

How "Hashing" Cuts Deep Learning Computations, Energy up to 95%

William McKinneyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.