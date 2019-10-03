search
Science 3 min read

Researchers Fabricate Color-Changing Nanoparticles for the First Time

Plasmonic color-changing nanoparticles could inspire new types of color display signage, information encryption methods, and sensors.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 03, 2019 at 9:40 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Color-changing nanoparticles had always been possible in liquids. Now, a team of chemist at the University of California have figured out how to replicate the plasmonic color-switchable films of silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) in solids too.

Such color-switching capability has numerous applications. For example, it could inspire new types of color display signage, information encryption methods, and sensors too.

In a statement on the project, professor of chemistry at the university, who also leads the study Yadong Yin said:

“Rapid and reversible tuning of plasmonic color in solid films, a challenge until now, holds great promise for a number of applications. Our new work brings plasmonic metal nanoparticles to the forefront of color-converting applications.

Plasmonic metal nanoparticles – like gold and silver – have an unusual optical property. They can absorb and scatter light at a specific wavelength effectively.

In addition, you can alter the color of these metal by changing the distance between their particles. Inspired by this unique feature, Yin and his team created their plasmonic color-switching film.

How the Researchers Fabricated Color-Changing Nanoparticles

Yin and his team coated a glass substrate with a layer of borax. Then they created a film by spraying AgNPs over the borax.

According to the researchers, there are capping ligands on the surface of each AgNP. This provides a form of distance between the AgNPs, preventing them from clumping together.

That’s where the borax comes in.

Borax turns to boric acid in the presence of water and releases hydroxyl ions. These ions then remove protons from a group of ligands and add a negative charge to the AgNPs.

As you already know, negative charge repels. So, the repulsion force pushes the nanoparticles apart, giving them a new inter-particle distance.

As a result, the nanoparticles’ color changes from pink to reflect yellow. Conversely, removing the moisture converts the boric acid back to borax, and triggers a color change back to pink.

Yin noted:

“Through this mechanism, we could rapidly achieve plasmonic color switching of the AgNP film in the presence or absence of moisture. In our experiments, we exposed the AgNP film to the moisture of 80 percent relative humidity and found the film changed colors from pink to red, orange, and finally yellow.”

What are the possible applications of the color-changing nanoparticles?

According to the researcher, it could provide a rapid and touchless way of encrypting information. Manufacturers can also embed the color-changing nanoparticle system in their product as a form of product authentication.

Other potential applications include real-time calorimetric health or environment monitoring and secure communication.

Read More: Controlling Thermal Profiles of Linked Nanoparticles

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Nikamo | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Diagnostic Breathalyzer Identifies 17 Diseases in a Single Breath

William McKinneyShare
Aside from getting a blinged-out grill, golad and diamond are incredibly useful materials in technology. | Deyan Georgiev | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

3 Ways Industry 4.0 Uses Diamonds and Gold                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Controlling Thermal Profiles of Linked Nanoparticles                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Interleukin 10 (IL-10) cytokine protein. Investigated in the treatment of cancer. 3D rendering based on protein data bank entry 2h24. Atoms shown as color-coded spheres. | Molekuul_be | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Apexigen Recruits Former Bristol-Myers Squibb Director             

Juliet ChildersShare
People-Image-Studio | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Silver Lining Found in Swiss Sewage Could be a Future Circular…...

Juliet ChildersShare
tookapic | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Why 925 Silver is Useful in 3 Influential Industries                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Janez Volmajer | Shutterstock.com
Science 8 min read

Top 10 Scientific Achievements of 2017                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
An artist’s rendering of the most distant quasar | European Southern Observatory | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

The Universe's Last Missing Baryonic Matter has Finally Been Foun...

Rechelle AnnShare
Thanks to a Soviet accident, we now have scientific evidence of what happens when a human is hit square in the face with a set of particles travelling at the speed of light. | Image By TTP999 | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Anatoli Bugorski: The Man Who Took a Proton Beam to the… 

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Scientists Create Reversible Super-Glue Inspired By Snail Mucus

Sumbo BelloShare
Georgy Shafeev | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Gold Nanoparticles + Microlasers = Better Frequency Comb Tech

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Toughen Glass Using Silicon Carbide Nanoparticles

Sumbo BelloShare
Skyrmions are one science's most elusive quasiparticles. But now, new research may shed light on the magnetic particle. | Image By SPbPhoto | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Skyrmions Could be Key to Global Data Storage Shortage             

Zayan GuedimShare
Scientists working at the LHC have discovered two new particles. | Image By Agnieszka Skalska | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Working on the LHC Just Discovered Two New Particles

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay
Science 4 min read

Time Crystals are the Newest Form of Matter                                   

William McKinneyShare
Researchers may have just uncovered a key to understanding the nature of black holes' plasma jets. | Image via Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover Secrets Behind Black Hole Plasma Jets       

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.