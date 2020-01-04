search
Science 2 min read

Researchers Improve the Accuracy of Spotting Space Debris

Scientists have used a neural network to improve laser-ranging for spotting not just large space debris, but fast-moving smaller space junks as well.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 04, 2020 at 6:00 am GMT
Johan Swanepoel / Shutterstock.com

Johan Swanepoel / Shutterstock.com

A team of Chinese researchers has applied a set of algorithms to laser-ranging telescopes. That way, they could accurately spot space debris in Earth’s orbit.

While current space junk identification systems can find larger debris, they can’t pinpoint the swift, specks of space litters.

Laser ranging technology uses laser reflection to measure the distance between objects. Unfortunately, the surface of space debris reflects weak echo signals, resulting in reduced accuracy.

Even the most improved laser ranging for finding debris in space only got to a 1-kilometer level. Now, a team of scientists has figured how to use a neural network to improve the accuracy of spotting space junks.

One of the scientist from the Chinese Academy of Surveying and Mapping, Beijing and Liaoning Technical University, Fuxin, Tianming Ma explained:

“After improving the pointing accuracy of the telescope through a neural network, space debris with a cross-sectional area of 1 meter squared and a distance of 1,500 kilometers can be detected.”

Here’s how it works.

Teaching Lasers to Accurately Spot Space Debris

The researchers trained a backpropagation neural network to recognize space junk. To do this, they used two correcting algorithms – the Genetic Algorithm and Levenberg-Marquard. 

The team optimized the neural network’s threshold for spotting space litter by ensuring that they could train it on localized areas of space. To demonstrate the improved accuracy, Ma and colleagues tested the algorithm against three traditional methods.

Findings suggest that the neural network application significantly improved the laser’s accuracy compared with the conventional method. Now, Ma is working on further refining the technique.

The Earth’s orbit is filled with tons of space debris – from inactive satellites to rocket stages. As a result, the threat of collisions is becoming more real by the day.

It’s no wonder that agencies such as the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the European Space Agency have taken the initiative to try to clean space.

Read More: U.S. Expedites Integration of AI to its Space Technologies

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

geralt / Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Facebook Trains Neural Network to Do Advanced Math                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 5 min read

Boosting Your Content Marketing Tactics with Artificial Intellig...

Edgy UniverseShare
Naschy | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Deep Learning AI Made More Rational by MIT                                     

John NShare
Image by bibiphoto | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

How Self-Driving Cars Could Eradicate the Traffic Jam Game     

Juliet ChildersShare
rassco | shutterstock
Marketing 12 min read

Is Your Organic Traffic Dropping? Here's How to Find Out Why 

Alexander DeShare
Vasilyev Alexandr | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

3 Content Creation AI That can Write a Story for you                 

Chris ParbeyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

A New Type of Brain-Inspired Ultrafast AI Developed                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Hyperloop One | Hyperloop-one.com
Science 3 min read

Hyperloop Might Work as a Rocket Launcher                                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Although it may seem like an abstract solution, taxing robots could put a significant halt on the problems of automation. ¦ Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Why Experts Think we Should be Taxing Robots                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Seanbatty | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

Mind-Reading AI Tech That Recreates Images of Faces is now Here

Rechelle AnnShare
Jeramey Lende | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

18 Technical SEO Tips for N00bs                                                           

Chris ParbeyShare
Tashatuvango | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

6 Keyword Research Tools to Help You Strike Gold                         

Chris ParbeyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

DeepMind's new AI Helps Experts Decipher Ancient Greek Texts 

Sumbo BelloShare
Jirsak | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Top 10 Free Deep Learning Massive Open Online Courses               

Zayan GuedimShare
Original image by rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com | Edited by R.A.Fuertes for Edgy.app
Marketing 3 min read

Google BERT: All you Need to Know About Google's Latest Update

Edgy UniverseShare
Rawpixel | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

Understanding Data Structure's Graph Traversal and Depth First Se...

Alexander DeShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.