search
Science 3 min read

Reviving Decomposed Molecules May Lengthen the Life of Batteries

Harvard researchers have developed a novel technology that may help solve one of the biggest challenges in prolonging the life of batteries.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jun 07, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

For years, scientists have been trying to come up with new techniques and technologies that may help lengthen the life of batteries.

In 2014, researchers at Harvard University’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) showed a metal-free aqueous flow battery “that could fundamentally transform the way electricity is stored on the grid.”

This new battery technology exploits the electrochemical properties of molecules called quinones, similar to molecules in animals and plants that store and release energy.

Using abundant organic molecules instead of metals has many promising economic and performance potentials. For instance, it can be used as an inexpensive grid-scale energy storage solution for fluctuating renewable power sources like solar and wind.

In the years since they first presented their battery technology, the Harvard team has been working mainly on one technical caveat, and now we have an update.

Zombie Quinones to Prolong the Life of Batteries

Quinones are small carbon-based (organic) molecules that are composed of naturally abundant elements. They were designed, built, and tested in the lab of Michael Aziz, Professor of Materials and Energy Technologies at SEAS.

Professor Aziz and his team discovered that anthraquinones, the organic molecules that powered their battery technology, tend to slowly decompose over time, which impacts their practicality in the long-term.

They also found that this decomposition happens regardless of the battery’s charging and discharging times that they first thought was the reason. Meaning, the life of batteries still decreases even if they are not being used.

Along with Roy Gordon, professor of Chemistry and Materials Science, Prof Aziz has figured out how the quinones decomposition process occurs and went on even to develop a rejuvenation method to reverse the damage.

Thanks to this technique, they can build an aqueous-flow battery composed entirely of inexpensive chemicals and at the same time, cut the capacity fade rate of the battery by at least a factor of 40.

These death-defying molecules the team created, called DHAQ (dihydroxyanthraquinone) — or “zombie quinones,” as researchers dub them — are among the cheapest large scale production options. Aziz noted:

“Low mass-production cost is really important if organic flow batteries are going to gain wide market penetration.”

“So, if we can use these techniques to extend the DHAQ lifetime to decades, then we have a winning chemistry. This is a major step forward in enabling us to replace fossil fuels with intermittent renewable electricity,” Gordon added.

However, the team still has a lot of work to do. They plan to find the right chemical approach that allows them to engineer stable molecules to extend the lifetime of the battery.

Read More: New Thermal Battery Could Be An Energy Game Changer

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

This thermal battery could make renewable energy up to six times cheaper to store. ¦ Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

New Thermal Battery Could be an Energy Game Changer                   

Zayan GuedimShare
SD-Pictures | Pixabay.com
Technology 7 min read

Liquid Stream Laser Beam to Improve Lab-on-a-Chip Processes   

Rechelle AnnShare
A team of researchers just discovered how to magnetize the element Ruthenium. As only the fourth magnetic element ever discovered, this could lead to new research and manufacturing techniques in computing, engineering, and scientific research. | Image by pippeeContributor | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Ruthenium: the Fourth Room Temperature Magnetic Element           

Zayan GuedimShare
A new carbon nanotube structure could provide a solution to the problem of li-ion battery decay. | Image By Dimarion | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Discovery Uses Carbon Nanotubes to Prevent Battery Decay 

Juliet ChildersShare
Nobeastsofierce | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Intestine-Inspired Battery Upgrades Lithium-Sulfur Capability

John NShare
Image by GiroScience | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

2D Material Energy Storage set to Become Commercially Viable 

Zayan GuedimShare
In a break away from luxury car releases, Rolls Royce has announced their ongoing development of microbots that can be used to repair and maintain engines. | Image By Ken Wolter | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Rolls Royce Creates Robot Bugs and Snakes to Repair car Engines

Juliet ChildersShare
Brberrys | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Insect Protein Source: One Grasshopper Salad Please                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Scientists Use AI to Help Create Limitless Fusion Power           

Zayan GuedimShare
Fruit and Veg | Garry Knight | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

New Study Shows Flaws of the Global Agricultural System           

Rechelle AnnShare
Mr_Murdoch | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Scientists to Start Solar Geoengineering Experiment                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Wouldn't it be nice if we could see atoms with the naked eye? | Lana Po | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Scientists Combined two Atoms Using Optical Tweezers for the Firs...

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Create Breakthrough in Next-Gen WiFi                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Barbol | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Synthetic Circuits Powered by Photosynthesis and Quantum Coherenc...

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Toyota Makes All EV and Hybrid Patents Public                               

Zayan GuedimShare
baranq | Shutterstock.com
Culture 5 min read

The First Computer Geek was a Woman                                                   

Kimberly ColemanShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.