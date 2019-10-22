search
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover New Virus With no Structural Proteins

Japanese researchers were baffled by the discovery of a new virus that lacks the protein structure needed for it to propagate or replicate itself.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 22, 2019 at 7:45 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Scientists in Japan have discovered a new virus that complicates how we define viruses and what they can do.

Living organisms generally fall within three domains of life – Archaea, Bacteria, and Eukaryota. Viruses, on the other hand, have always been fundamentally different because they don’t have cells.

This lack of cellular anatomy has made it challenging for scientists to classify viruses from a biological perspective. Even the question of whether viruses are alive or dead remains a topic for discussion in the scientific community until today.

Despite these debates, researchers have a general agreement on what constitutes a virus. It’s a particle that contains genetic material encased within a protective protein that replicates only inside living cells of an organism – or is it?

The researchers from the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology (TUAT) have recently uncovered a new virus that defies this interpretation.

In a statement to the press, a virologist at TUAT, Tetsuya Mizutani said:

“The recombinant virus we found in this study has no structural proteins. This means the recombinant virus cannot make a viral particle.”

The TUAT team discovered the virus while sifting through pig feces. It’s a type of enterovirus G (EV-G) which belongs to the family of Picornaviridae.

EV-G Type 2: A New Virus that That Should Not Exist

Scientists have identified many types of EV-G in the past. However, according to the researchers, this discovery, called EV-G type 2, is a bit different.

It has a “novel defective” variant with unknown flanking genes in place of the viral structural proteins that are usually present in EV-G viruses.

That means the new virus can’t invade a host cell on its own, and therefore cannot replicate itself.

So, how does it exist at all?

Well, the TUAT team suggested in their paper that a “helper virus” could have helped with the propagation process. It could lend viral structural protein to enable the defective recombinant EV- G disseminate itself.

After analyzing the pig feces, the researchers detected similar amounts of type 1 and type 2 recombinant EV-G genomes, which further supports the hypothesis.

The researchers noted:

“Because the type 1 recombinant EV-G was detected in the same feces sample as the new type 2 recombinant EV-G, this type 1 recombinant EV-G, which belongs to [a] different subtype, might have served as the helper virus.”

If this is the case, how does the process occur? And if this is not the case, how is the EV-G type 2 replicating?

According to Mizutani, further research is necessary to answer these questions.

We are wondering how this new virus came to be, how it infects cells, or how it develops a viral particle. Our future work will be on solving this mystery of viral evolution,” Mizutani said.

Read More: Scientists Discover Thousands of Virus Species Hidden in the Ocean

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Thanks to a new synthetic process, researchers can now grow mother of pearl in a fast and efficient process. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Researchers Create Artificial Mother-of-Pearl Using Bacteria 

Sumbo BelloShare
PowerUp | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

IUPAC Names the new Elements 113, 115, 117, and 118                   

William McKinneyShare
Giannis Papanikos | Shutterstock.com
Uncategorized 4 min read

Happy Black Friday! Brick-and-Mortar Won't die if Retail Makes Th...

Juliet ChildersShare
The Yellowstone River, whose headwaters begin in the Yellowstone National Park. | 12019 | Pixabay.com
Science 2 min read

Newly Found Yellowstone Microbes Reveal Key Facts About Origin of...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Study Reveals Why People Gain Weight As They Grow Older           

Sumbo BelloShare
Kekyalyaynen | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Wastewater Treatment Aided by Hungry Microbes                               

Zayan GuedimShare
This new method could open a major avenue towards the full regeneration of body parts. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover DNA Switch for Full Body Regeneration     

Zayan GuedimShare
Lenka Horavova | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

This is Really Scary: Your Phone is Dirtier Than a Public…

Zayan GuedimShare
Nuro could be the first company to truly kickstart the autonomous delivery revolution. ¦ Nuro
Technology 3 min read

Nuro Rolls Out Autonomous Delivery System in Houston                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of First Flight JP via YouTube
Technology 2 min read

Meet Reon Pocket, Sony's Wearable Air Conditioner                       

Rechelle AnnShare
BoonritP | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

J-Coin, the New Digital Currency to be Launched by Japan in…

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Harnessing Class 1 CRISPR Systems to Improve Human Gene Editing

Sumbo BelloShare
MRSA, one of the world's most dangerous superbugs, could soon be curable. | Image By nobeastsofierce | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Find Possible Cure to MRSA Infection                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New Study Uncovers Unique Genes Responsible for Human Evolution

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover New Method to Kill Antibiotic-Resistant Pat...

Sumbo BelloShare
Holla Wise | Shutterstock.com
Culture 11 min read

Valentine's Special: How Love Uses Technology to Thrive           

Lewis McShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.