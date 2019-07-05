search
Science 2 min read

Scientists use AI to Create "Turbo-charged" Flu Vaccine

Australian researchers developed a new flu vaccine that could stimulate our body to create more antibodies against the flu virus. But, they did it with the help of an artificial intelligence system called Sam.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jul 05, 2019 at 8:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Researchers at Flinders University in Australia have developed a flu vaccine that could stimulate the human immune system to produce more antibodies to fight the flu virus.

The new “turbo-charged” vaccine was said to be designed using an artificial intelligence system the researchers developed. Prof. Nikolai Petrovsky, a professor of medicine at Flinders and the lead researchers of the study, said:

“We essentially showed all of that to the AI program called Sam and then Sam came up with its own suggestion of what might be an effective adjuvant, which we then took and tested, and sure enough, it worked.”

Prof. Petrovsky explained in an interview that they trained Sam to learn and create new drugs. The AI system allegedly experimented not just with existing drugs that are known to work, but with those that had failed as well.

Numerous experiments led to the development of one drug that the researchers claimed would work in tandem with current flu vaccines and make them more useful.

Turbo-Charged Flu Vaccine

According to Prof. Petrovsky, their artificial intelligence program had expedited the discovery of an effective vaccine. Not only that, but it also cut the cost and allowed a more efficient drug to be developed. He added:

“Normally, big companies like GSK will screen millions of compounds, with thousands of people working week in week out on this for about five years. It costs hundreds of millions of dollars to come up with one lead.”

It took the Australian researchers just two years to develop the turbo-charged flu vaccine with the help of Sam and another program that can create trillions of imaginary compounds.

From a long list of drugs, the team shortlisted what they believe as the ten most effective.

“So rather than screening millions of compounds we only worked with a handful. It took just a few weeks to synthesize them and then we tested them on human blood. The compounds then went through animal testing and are now in humans.”

The team’s new flu vaccine is already scheduled for clinical trials in the United States soon. Prof. Petrovsky noted that their research was funded by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases because it believes in their “revolutionary technology.”

Read More: World’s First Universal Flu Vaccine Enters Clinical Trials

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

A woman receives the seasonal influenza vaccine (flu shot). | NIAID | Flickr.com
Science 4 min read

World's First Universal Flu Vaccine Enters Clinical Trials     

Rechelle AnnShare
Byron Generating Station an Illinois Nuclear power Plant Fallout Zone | Michael Kappel | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

New AI System to Save Lives by Predicting Spread of Nuclear…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Pan American Health Organization | Flickr.com
Science 4 min read

Cancer Vaccine Developed by Researchers Passes Mice Trial       

Rechelle AnnShare
Nobel Prize | The Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences
Culture 2 min read

2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Goes to 3 Evolutionary Scientists

Rechelle AnnShare
Rost9 | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

MIT Exposes how Flu Virus Mutates--Just in Time for Flu Season

Zayan GuedimShare
The UK Parliament | © UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
Culture 2 min read

UK Government Introduces Large-Scale AI National Plan               

Rechelle AnnShare
Shelley | www.shelley.ai
Technology 4 min read

First Human-AI Horror Story Collaboration Learns What Scares you

Rechelle AnnShare
HIV-infected H9 T cell | NIAID | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

Researchers Reactivate T Cells To Help Fight Cancer                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Image by panpilai paipa | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

"Groundbreaking" New Cancer Vaccine Will now Undergo Human Trials

Rechelle AnnShare
Llamas, along with being some of the fluffiest animals on the planet, may now be one of the most beneficial to the human race thanks to antibodies derived from their biological systems. | Image by Kellen Slight | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Antibody Derived From Llamas may Provide Cure for Human Diseases

Zayan GuedimShare
New Treatment Uses Cancer-Killing Virus to Eliminate Tumor Cells
Science 2 min read

New Treatment Uses Cancer-Killing Virus to Eliminate Tumor Cells

Rechelle AnnShare
Jarun Ontakrai | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Immune System Eliminates Genetically Imbalanced Cells, What it Me...

Zayan GuedimShare
Bill Gates wishes we were more prepared for the next great pandemic. | Paolo Bona | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Bill Gates Thinks We're Headed for Another flu Epidemic           

Zayan GuedimShare
Terminator | Rostislav Kralik | Public Domain Pictures
Technology 3 min read

MIT Uses Reddit to Create the First Psychopath AI                       

Rechelle AnnShare
PoemPortrait
Technology 2 min read

Google Combines Art With AI in PoemPortrait AI                             

Rechelle AnnShare
Rost9 | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why CRISPR Might not Work                                                                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.