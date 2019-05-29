search
Science 3 min read

Scientists Unlock Secret to Storing Vaccines at Room Temperature

A sugary combination renders vaccines stable even at temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius. Thermostable vaccines could be the difference between life and death in some regions of the world.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim May 29, 2019 at 6:15 am GMT
Image via McMaster University

Image via McMaster University

The increase in the cases of measles, mumps and other contagious diseases across the United States after they’re thought to be eliminated bears the signs of a public health crisis.

Luckily there’s vaccination thanks to which many won’t have to deal with a host of illnesses.

Vaccines save lives, and most anti-vax people would change their position when exposed to the real-life cost of not taking vaccines: meeting people with vaccine-preventable infections.

While vaccine hesitancy leads to unnecessary deaths, millions of children in low-income countries miss out on vaccines because they’re too costly.

Nearly 20 million infants in the world remain under-vaccinated and exposed to vaccine-preventable diseases.

In some remote regions around the world, people don’t have access to life-saving vaccines because of the hot climate and the unreliable electricity supply that affect vaccines “cold chain” conditions.

Breaking the Cold Chain: “Sweet” Way to Transport Vaccines

McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, placed second on a global impact ranking based on the UN based on the Sustainable Development Goals. The university would earn more points in the next ranking because of a new transportation method for vaccines.

Some vaccines, especially those based on weakened living viruses, need to be kept at a low temperature all the time until they’re used.

To remain effective at the time they’re administered, vaccines require a cold supply chain from the time they were produced. Usually, vaccines are refrigerated in temperatures between 2°C and 8°C (36-46°F), and any breaking of this cold chain affects their potency.

According to estimations from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, only 10% of healthcare facilities in poor countries have a reliable power supply.

Cold chain storage of vaccines, which raises their costs, is a major cause of poor immunization coverage rates in the world.

Now, McMaster researchers have found a way to break away from cold chain requirements and allow vaccines to be transported and stored in temperatures up to 40°C.

Read More: Scientists Find Possible Flu Cure Using “Killer” Immune Cells

“You can spend all kinds of money developing a vaccine, but if it is deactivated by high temperature an hour before you can give it to someone, it doesn’t matter,” says co-author Ali Ashkar.

The new affordable method consists of mixing a sugary gel with the active agents in vaccines that will then extend their viability to eight weeks or more at high temperatures.

While preparing vaccines using adds a marginal cost, the process eliminates almost entirely the cost of transportation that usually makes up about 80% of vaccines total cost.

Besides being affordable, the process of combining vaccines with sugars (pullulan and trehalose) is as simple as “stirring cream and sugar into coffee”.

The team has proved the viability of their method on two vaccines for the influenza virus and herpes simplex virus.

With all the materials researchers used being already FDA-approved, the way to getting their thermostable vaccines technique to the market is easier and they are now working with a commercial partner to make it happen.

Read More: Personalized Vaccine for Ovarian Cancer Shows Promising Results

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

By MADvertise | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Why This Auris Health Robot Won't Replace Human Surgeons         

Juliet ChildersShare
If successful, this treatment could eradicate all strains of the deadly flu virus ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Scientists Find Possible Flu Cure Using "Killer" Immune Cells

Rechelle AnnShare
Bill Gates wishes we were more prepared for the next great pandemic. | Paolo Bona | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Bill Gates Thinks We're Headed for Another flu Epidemic           

Zayan GuedimShare
Contact Lens 2 | n4i | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

Contact Lenses That can Shade the sun Received FDA Approval   

Rechelle AnnShare
Luxturna can help cure certain types of congenital blindness. | Piotr Krzeslak | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Luxturna Gene Therapy Gives Legally Blind boy Sight                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Lobintz | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Connect your Brain to a Computer with Matrix Tech                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Science 5 min read

Nanocrystal Electricity: The Future of Wireless Electricity Techn...

Sumbo BelloShare
Looker_Studio
Technology 6 min read

FDA Drug Approval and a Lack of Long-Term Studies                       

StephanieShare
StockSnap | Pixabay.com
Science 4 min read

Gene Therapy to Cure Blindness Gets Approval from FDA Advisers

Rechelle AnnShare
Cancer cells as seen using electron microscope scan | Skeeze | pixabay.com
Science 6 min read

Finally, First Cancer Gene Therapy in the U.S. Approved by FDA

Rechelle AnnShare
Alexandra Moss | Wild marijuana | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

The FDA has Approved the First Marijuana-Based Drug in the U.S.

Rechelle AnnShare
MasterTux | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Ban on Lethal Virus Research Lifted by the U.S. Government After...

Rechelle AnnShare
This FDA statement could significantly damage the young blood transfusion business ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Young Blood Transfusion As Anti-Ageing Remedy Is A Scam, FDA Warn...

Sumbo BelloShare
Rost9 | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

MIT Exposes how Flu Virus Mutates--Just in Time for Flu Season

Zayan GuedimShare
stevepb | Pixabay.com
Science 4 min read

Digital Pill for Tracking Medications Approved by FDA               

Rechelle AnnShare
Although some groups have raised concerns, genetically modified salmon could help streamline the production process of this fish. ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

FDA Approves Importation of Genetically Modified Salmon Eggs 

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.