Study Reveals Impact of Climate Change on Global Banana Yields

A new study revealed the alarming effects of climate change on tropical fruits, particularly the global banana yields in the next 30 years.

Rechelle Ann Fuertes Sep 12, 2019 at 8:05 am GMT
Image courtesy of Pixabay

Climate change is affecting the production of vegetables and fruit crops around the world. However, researchers are currently worried about its negative impact on global banana yields.

To date, farmers around the world consider banana as the most important fruit crop of all. The notion stems from the fruits nutritional content and the income it generates for millions of people residing both in urban and rural regions worldwide.

While many past and present studies have already tackled the effects of warming temperature on agricultural production, the extent of climate change’s impact on tropical fruits like bananas is still not fully understood.

Now, a new study conducted by researchers from the University of Exeter has provided us with new insights into the current and future effects of climate change on banana producers and exporters.

Climate Change’s Impact on Banana Yields

According to the study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, since 1961, 27 countries responsible for 86 percent of global banana yields have seen a significant increase in production due to changes in climate conditions. However, the report predicts that the gains could drop or disappear completely by 2050.

Ten countries, including the world’s largest producers and consumers India and Brazil, have been predicted to experience a significant decrease in crop yields. Dr. Dan Bebber, the lead researcher of the study, said:

“We’re very concerned about the impact of diseases like Fusarium Wilt on bananas, but the impacts of climate change have been largely ignored. There will be winners and losers in coming years, and our study may stimulate vulnerable countries to prepare through investment in technologies like irrigation.”

Banana is a key fruit crop for millions of people around the world. Last year, the global banana export has reached a total of over $13 billion. Over 58 percent of global banana export came from countries located in Latin America, followed by countries in Europe and Asia.

Because of banana’s importance, predicting the impact of climate change on its production is now more crucial than ever. Using “sophisticated modeling techniques,” the University of Exeter researchers were able to predict which countries could experience a decline in yields in the next decades.

Aside from India and Brazil, other major banana exporters like Costa Rica, Colombia, Guatemala, the Philippines, and Panama may also experience a decrease in crop production. Dr. Bebber added:

“It is imperative that we invest in preparing tropical agriculture for future climate change.”

Read More: Plant-Fungal Symbiosis And Climate-Resistant Crops

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

