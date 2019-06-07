search
Science 2 min read

Thin-Film Breakthrough to Give Quantum Technologies a Boost

Using two-dimensional films to control single-photon emission is a big development for quantum computers and quantum technologies in general.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jun 07, 2019 at 8:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

There’s one critical feature that all-optical quantum devices, which make up quantum computers and other quantum technologies like internet and cybersecurity, must have, and that’s their ability to emit single photons.

This led engineers to focus their efforts on two-dimensional materials, like graphene, for their intrinsic emission properties.

Last year, an international research team showed that graphene quantum dots could be used as stable room-temperature single-photon emitters.

At the University of Oregon, scientists created artificial atoms based on white graphene that can release single photons at room temperature and in air.

There’s another design for quantum single-photon emitters, this time from the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in New Mexico.

Quantum Technologies: Single-Photon Generation

A multi-institution research team led by Los Alamos scientists report they have developed a thin film to control the generation of single photons at a precise location.

This thin film, made from two 2D materials, tungsten and selenium, pave the way “for beyond-lab-scale quantum materials.”

As they described in a paper that was featured in the journal Applied Physics Letters, researchers created highly precise emission sites, or tips, in the 750–800 nm regime, by exploiting strain. They synthesized the 2D film, through chemical vapor deposition using a multistep diffusion-mediated gas source chemical vapor deposition technique.

Because the tungsten/selenium film is so thin, it conforms to the radius of the tips and bends slightly around them, like a sheet on a bed of nails. The strain is enough to make the tips emit light of a different color and nature than that from other areas in the film.

Michael Pettes, a Los Alamos National Laboratory materials scientist and research lead of the project, noted:

“While more research is needed to fully understand the role of mechanical deformation in creating these quantum emission sites, we may enable a route to control quantum optical properties by using strain. These single-photon sources form the basis for photonics-based, all-optical quantum computing schemes.”

Scientists at Los Alamos working on quantum single-photon emitters in 2D materials recognize the technology is still in a very early stage. They intend to focus their research on understanding the mechanism responsible for strain fields in 2D materials.

Read More: New Metal Vapor Stabilizing Technique May Boost Quantum Computing

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Quantum computing is the next step in our society's technological advancement. Now, quantum photonic computing could provide us with this breakthrough. | Image by sakkmesterke | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Photonic Quantum Computing may be Closer Than Previously Thought

Zayan GuedimShare
Paul Fleet | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Washable Circuits Fully Integrated into Fabric for Future Textile...

William McKinneyShare
Artist's abstraction of quantum mechanics. | Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Uncategorized 3 min read

Russians Lead the Quantum Computer Race With 51-Qubit Machine

Zayan GuedimShare
Rost9 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Introducing: Quantum Machine Learning                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Quantum devices aren't as esoteric as this image would imply. In fact, they're quite common. | Dmitriy Rybin | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Quantum Infrastructure Part 2: How Close are we to Quantum Device...

Zayan GuedimShare
A new breakthrough in quantum computing methods could bring about the true beginning of the quantum era. | Image By Amin Van | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Test Opens Window Into World of Quantum Computing               

Zayan GuedimShare
Hybrid qubits could be the solution that quantum computing needs to become a reality. | Image By Amin Van | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

How Hybrid Qubits Revolutionized Quantum Computing                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Marina Sun | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

IBM Just Simulated Chemistry With a Quantum Computer                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Willrow Hood | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

5 Ways Quantum Materials are Bringing Star Trek to Life           

Juliet ChildersShare
Researchers have created a new quantum dots structure which could pave the way to truly scalable quantum computers. | Image By Alexey Godzenko | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Graphene Quantum Dots Structure Discovered by Researchers

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by sakkmesterke | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Quantum Computing Update: Scientists Successfully Control Atom Po...

Zayan GuedimShare
The U.S. Army’s ‘Cyber Center of Excellence’, Fort Gordon in Augusta, Ga | Staff Sgt. Tracy Smith | www.dvidshub.net
Science 2 min read

LSU Receives Federal Grant to Develop Military Quantum Technologi...

Rechelle AnnShare
Sdecoret | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

How to Erase Memory Using Light and Create System-on-Panel Device...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by Rebusy | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Self-assembling, Tunable Interfaces Found in Quantum Materials

Zayan GuedimShare
Could it be that our consciousness is a quantum machine? | Archy13 | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Is our Consciousness a Quantum System?                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Chips. How long will they be around? | Artefacti | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How 'Valleytronics' Could Help Keep Moore's Law Alive               

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.