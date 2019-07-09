What are the Best Times For Brands to Post on Instagram?

Wondering what the best times to post on Instagram are?

Over the years, the social platform has developed into a powerful marketing machine. So, it’s not entirely surprising that business platforms are trying to use it to reach their audience.

According to Instagram Business, 80 percent of users follow a business on the platform. And of this number, 60 percent use it to discover new products. Also, 72 percent of users end up making purchases after seeing them on Instagram.

So, when is the best time to post on the platform to get the maximum engagement? Sprout Social provided the answer in their latest analysis.

Upon examining the interaction of over 25,000 users across four social media platforms, the data science team noted that Wednesday is the best day to post on Instagram. To be specific, it’s 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sprout Social wrote:

“While Instagram engagement peaks midday and midweek, similar to the other major social networks, there are a few opportune windows found in the evening and morning during the middle of the week.”

With that said, the best time to post on Instagram varies with each brand. Here is the breakdown.

The Best Times For Brands to Post on Instagram

Here are the best times to post based on your brand.

Consumer Goods

For consumer goods, the best times to post on Instagram is on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

While this time maximizes engagement, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. also provides another opportunity. Sprout Socials described it as the safe days with average user engagement.

You could even post on Saturday at 10 a.m., which is another window of high engagement.

Whatever you do, stay off the platform on Sunday, as well as every other day from 11 p.m to 3 a.m. Those are the times with the least engagement.

Media

If you’re a media outlet looking to take advantage of Instagram marketing, the best time to post is Friday at 9 a.m. While media brands should avoid Saturdays and Sundays, Wednesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. are considered safe periods.

According to Sprout Social:

“There’s also a period of higher engagement that lasts all the way through Thursday night into Friday morning. It’s lower than the highest peak times, but it could be a unique time to capture audiences that aren’t active in other industries’ niches.”

Education

Schools have multiple active engagement days on Instagram. From Friday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday 11 a.m. to Friday 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The safest periods for this brand are Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m to 8 p.m., while Sundays and every day between 11 p.m and 5 a.m offer the least engagement.

Nonprofit

Like schools, nonprofit organizations also have multiple high engagement periods. These include Monday from 2 p.m to 3 p.m., Tuesday from 1 p.m to 3 p.m., Wednesday at 2 p.m, and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. are the safest periods for this brand. As usual, avoid posting on Sunday, including every other day between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Tech

While Wednesday at 6 a.m and 9 a.m. are the best periods for tech companies to post on Instagram. Other high engagement slots can pop-up on the following days.

Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m

Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m

Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m

Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday mornings

Once again, Sunday offers the least engagement for this sector.

Healthcare

Health care professionals should post their content on Instagram on Tuesday at 8 a.m. That’s when they can enjoy the highest user engagement.

Besides, Tuesday from 7 a.m to 4 p.m also happens to be a sustained period with average engagement. With that said, they should avoid posting between 6 p.m and 6 a.m on every other day.

