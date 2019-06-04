search
Technology 2 min read

Twitter Acquires Startup Fabula AI to Strengthen Fight Against Fake News

Twitter announces its acquisition of AI startup Fabula AI. Through this latest business deal, the embattled social media network hopes to enhance its internal machine learning capabilities while fighting the spread of online misinformation.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jun 04, 2019 at 8:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Pixabay

Image courtesy of Pixabay

In an effort to stop the spread of fake news in its platform and enhance its machine learning capabilities, social networking company Twitter has acquired the London-based AI startup Fabula AI.

Fabula AI is a company founded in 2018 by Ernesto Schmitt, Damon Mannion, Michael Bronstein, and Federico Monti. Its primary goal is to develop technologies based on geometric deep learning that could help solve fake news.

Last February, the company announced its breakthrough in algorithmic fake news detection. According to an official statement released by the AI firm, its deep learning algorithm was able to identify fake news with 93 percent accuracy just hours after its dissemination.

One of the startup’s co-founders, Tel Aviv University associate professor Michael Bronstein, said:

“FABULA’s engine is already able to detect fake news with extraordinary accuracy (>93% ROC AUC), within milliseconds of processing and after only a very short spread time (2-20 hours post-publishing). By comparison, it takes a manual fact-checker on average 8 hours to clear one story. The performance of FABULA’s Geometric Deep Learning algorithm is unparalleled.”

Acquiring Fabula AI

To date, social media giants are under increasing political pressure to control online misinformation. Governments across the globe understand the power social networking sites hold when it comes to spreading information, regardless of whether it’s true or not.

Social media are so influential that people with intent to destabilize governments, disseminate manipulative messages, target specific races, and spread terror have used it to propel their objectives.

Just last month, Twitter and Facebook reportedly shut down thousands of fake Iranian accounts.

Twitter believes that acquiring Fabula AI will help it build and strengthen its internal machine learning capabilities. Fabula AI’s researchers will join Twitter’s AI research team supervised by Sandeep Pandey.

Together, they will find new ways to utilize machine learning not just to stop fake news but also to enhance Twitter’s natural language processing, recommendations system, graph deep learning, and reinforcement learning.

Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal said:

“By studying and understanding the Twitter graph, comprised of the millions of tweets, retweets, and likes shared on Twitter every day, we will be able to improve the health of the conversation, as well as products, including the timeline, recommendations, the Explore tab, and the onboarding experience.”

Read More: OpenAI’s Text Generator Could Fuel Future Fake News Fire

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

Drop of Light | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Germany Fines Social Networks Heavily for ‘Illegal Content’

Zayan GuedimShare
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How Social Media can Help in Tracking Epidemics                           

John NShare
Eddie Smith | Credit: Clara Molden for The Telegraph | telegraph.co.uk | Twitter | huffingtonpost.com
Marketing 3 min read

Unpopular Railway Hires 15-year old Eddie Smith as Twitter Guru

Chris ParbeyShare
Beijing, China | Testing | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

How to Leverage Your Best Performing Posts to Drive More Traffic

Chris ParbeyShare
I'm Friday | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 6 min read

Use Facebook Live to Build Your Email Subscription List           

Chris ParbeyShare
Go | Wikimedia Commons | commons.wikimedia.org
Science 6 min read

New AlphaGo Zero "Unsupervised" AI is 100X Better While Using 10%...

Rechelle AnnShare
@AITechWorld | Twitter.com
Technology 5 min read

AI Tech World: Speakers, Agendas, and Other Details                   

Rechelle AnnShare
FCSCAFEINE | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

3 Levels of Consciousness Explained (and What They Mean for AI)

Zayan GuedimShare
ArtRoseStudio | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

The Ultimate 2018 SEO Ranking Checklist                                           

William McKinneyShare
Content marketing campaigns can often make or break a site. To know exactly how your campaigns are doing, you need to be measuring the right metrics. | Image by Aa Amie | Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

10 Content Marketing Metrics Every Marketer Should Measure     

Rechelle AnnShare
Image By Maciej Bledowski | Shutterstock
Technology 8 min read

Dead Social Media Platforms: Where are They now?                         

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Thomas Hawk | Flickr.com
Technology 3 min read

Google Launches Cloud AutoML for Building Image Recognition Model...

Rechelle AnnShare
App Messenger Technology Whatsapp Cell | Max Pixel | maxpixel.net
Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp Steps up Efforts to Stop Fake News                                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Indian-based startup Milk Mantra is changing the way people view food delivery services in India. | Image by DONOT6_STUDIO | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Milk Mantra Aims to Modernize Indian Dairy Industry                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Steve Rhodes | Flickr.com
Technology 7 min read

Tech Leaders and Politicians React to FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal

Rechelle AnnShare
Prakapenka Alena | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

AI Battle Royale to Determine the Future of AI Security           

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.