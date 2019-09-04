search
Culture 3 min read

Upcoming State Attorneys' Antitrust Investigation Targets Google

A coalition of state attorneys is preparing to announce a new antitrust investigation against Silicon Valley giant Google next week.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Sep 04, 2019 at 8:05 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Over half of America’s state attorneys are reportedly preparing to announce an antitrust investigation against Google next week. The probe marks another significant development in the efforts of U.S. regulators to unravel the activities of Silicon Valley‘s most prominent tech companies.

According to The Washington Post, a smaller group of the said state attorneys is planning to unveil the investigation in Washington on Monday. People familiar with the matter who spoke with TWP didn’t reveal whether the attorneys’ coalition will also open probes into other U.S. tech giants like Facebook and Amazon.

Last July, the U.S. Justice Department has opened a broad antitrust investigation regarding Silicon Valley tech companies’ alleged ‘unlawful’ stifling of competition. Attorney General William Barr confirmed that Google, Facebook, and Amazon were the primary targets of the said probe.

In a statement, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Antitrust Division said:

“Without the discipline of meaningful market-based competition, digital platforms may act in ways that are not responsive to consumer demands. The Department’s antitrust review will explore these important issues.”

Antitrust Investigation Against Google

Over the past years, Silicon Valley mainstays have been under heavy public and government scrutiny for their data collection and content policing practices. Regulators have also grown weary of these Big Techs’ influence and wealth that allowed them to devour their competitors and maintain market dominance.

Earlier this year, some state attorneys criticized Google over its handling of users’ personal information and its Search algorithms. Others claimed that if Google’s political bias leads to censorship of conservative views, the company could violate state consumer-protection laws.

At the moment, it is unclear whether the Justice Department will join the state attorneys’ coalition in its probe. A spokesperson to the department said in a statement:

“Google’s services help people every day, create more choice for consumers, and support thousands of jobs and small businesses across the country. We continue to work constructively with regulators, including attorneys general, in answering questions about our business and the dynamic technology sector.”

Aside from facing numerous inquiries in the United States, Google has also faced backlash in other countries, particularly the European Union, for its illegal market dominance and manipulation of global internet search trends on mobile devices.

Last year, the embattled tech giant was fined with $5.1 billion for violating the EU Antitrust Rules. Then on March this year, it was again fined by EU with $1.7 billion for abusing its market dominance in the region.

Read More: Google’s Privacy Sandbox Will Limit Advertisers’ Access To User Data

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

Pixabay.com
Marketing 5 min read

SEMrush SEO Report Analysis Part 5: On-Page SEO you Will Rank…...

Edgy UniverseShare
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg | Wikimedia Commons
Culture 2 min read

Facebook Launches 'One Strike' Policy for Facebook Live           

Rechelle AnnShare
Charnsitr | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

Hreflang: How to Use Google to Drive Site Traffic                       

StephanieShare
Household robots will also imitate Michelangelo | Willyam Bradberry | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

9 (Mostly) Household Robots That Will Change the Future           

Juliet ChildersShare
Anton Ukolov | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Nissan and DeNA's Easy Ride Brings Robo-Taxi Trials to Japan in…...

William McKinneyShare
Image via TensorFlow
Technology 2 min read

Google Makes Machine Learning Library Open Source                       

Rechelle AnnShare
The job of data analyst is becoming more and more important, and the tools designed to aid them are also growing. Andrey_Popov | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Etleap to Integrate With Amazon Redshift Using $1.5m Funding 

Juliet ChildersShare
Somchaij | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Mobile Growth Summit 2018: Speakers, Agendas, and Other Details

Rechelle AnnShare
D-Wave 2000Q | NASA | Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory | Dwavesys.com
Technology 3 min read

You Won't Believe Who's Upgrading to the new D-Wave                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Artem Oleshko | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Don't be Fooled, Image Recognition Tech can be Hacked               

William McKinneyShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Japanese Taxis Use Facial Recognition to Create Targeted Ads 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Report Claims Apple May Be Boosting its Apps In App Store       

Sumbo BelloShare
There are more than enough content marketing guides out there at the moment. But there are few definitive cheat-sheets. Here's everything you need to know about content marketing. | Image By ESB Professional | Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

8 Tips for Your Content Marketing Cheat Sheet                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Zuckerburg is planning on spending millions on integrating all of Facebook's messaging apps together. But why? | Image via phys.org
Technology 2 min read

Zuckerberg Confirms Integration of Facebook, Whatsapp & Inst...

Sumbo BelloShare
Amazon is walking away from their HQ2 project, but is it a loss for New York | Pexels
Marketing 2 min read

Despite HQ2 Cancellation, Amazon Will Invest in NYC Education

Juliet ChildersShare
CES Las Vegas | Tvty.tv
Technology 5 min read

Discover all the Biggest Launches From CES Las Vegas Right now

William McKinneyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.