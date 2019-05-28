Pilots Push the US Navy to Take UFO Sightings More Seriously

We have no idea what could really be out there, but plenty of recent and past UFO sightings have fueled major interest in our possible celestial neighbors.

While some, like the military, may prefer calling it Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), we’ll stick with Unidentified Flying Objects, UFOs.

When a UFO sighting report comes from a pilot, instantly it gets more credibility than if it was reported by an average person.

And when this pilot happens to be working for the U.S. Navy, there’s a reason to ask: what is the Navy doing?

The Navy Has to Destigmatize UFO Talk

There was recently a surge in sightings of mysterious aircraft over many sensitive military facilities. Navy personnel have, almost on a regular basis since 2014, reported an increasing number of UFO sightings.

Chris Mellon is a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence and staffer on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and he knows a lot about UFO sightings and the Navy’s inner workings.

As one who doesn’t believe “safety through ignorance”, Mellon told the Washington Post:

“Imagine you see highly advanced vehicles, they appear on radar systems, they look bizarre, no one knows where they’re from. This happens on a recurring basis, and no one does anything… Pilots are upset, and they’re trying to help wake up a slumbering system.”

In recent years, many pilots and other personnel claimed to spot mysterious aircraft flying in military airspace. While all flying machines, aside from drones, burn some fuel to generate power, “these vehicles all had no air intake, no wind, and no exhaust.”

These incursions as the Navy calls them, have angered pilots, not because they occurred, but because the Navy doesn’t take them seriously enough.

But maybe the Navy is on to something.

Per Politico, the Navy is drafting formal guidelines for its personnel to report encounters with unauthorized or unidentified aircraft.

A long overdue measure according to some former officials who call it “the single greatest decision the Navy has made in decades.”

“For safety and security concerns,” says the Navy in a statement, “the Navy and the [U.S. Air Force] takes these reports very seriously and investigates each and every report. As part of this effort, the Navy is updating and formalizing the process by which reports of any such suspected incursions can be made to the cognizant authorities. A new message to the fleet that will detail the steps for reporting is in draft.”

This doesn’t mean the Navy is recognizing alien spacecraft. It’s a procedural measure that acknowledges some strange aerial phenomena that need to be investigated and studied.

But the formalization of the UFO encounter reporting process will remove the stigma which has been deterring pilots from talking.

“In a lot of cases [military personnel] don’t know what to do with that information — like satellite data or a radar that sees something going Mach 3, “ Mellon said. “They will dump [the data] because that is not a traditional aircraft or missile.”

From now on, Navy pilots will no longer work with a system that treats UFOs as anomalies to be ignored and their information to be dumped.