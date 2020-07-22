search
Use Bing's URL Submission Plugin to Index Content Instantly

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 22, 2020 at 9:45 am GMT
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jul 22, 2020 at 9:45 am GMT
Yesterday, Bing has announced a new URL Submission plugin for WordPress that uses its Webmaster Tools API to index content immediately.

Bing‘s new URL Submission plugin offers automatic real-time indexing.

In 2019, Bing gave webmasters the ability to submit as much as 10,000 URLs per day for indexing via the Bing Webmaster Tool. At the same time, publishers could request that the search engine should index over 10,000 URLs when necessary.

Besides indexing more URLs, the Bing Webmaster Tools’ API also enabled immediate crawl and indexation. That means publishers could have their content in Bing’s search index almost immediately after publishing.

Now, Bing is making the process super easy for WordPress sites. The Microsoft-owned search engine has announced a new URL Submission WordPress plugin for automatic and immediate indexation.

The Bing Webmaster team wrote in the blog post announcement:

“The plugin allows webmasters of WordPress sites to get their content easily, automatically, and immediately indexed by Bing as soon as their content is published! Who in the SEO community has not dreamed of such ability?”

Here’s how the plugin works.

How to Use Bing’s New URL Submission Plugin for WordPress

First, download the Bing URL Submission plugin from the install page of your WordPress dashboard. Alternatively, you can download it from here and input your Bing Webmaster Tools API key to activate.

After completing the configuration process, the plugin should detect updated pages and new pages created on WordPress. Then, it’ll automatically submit the URLs to the Bing Webmaster Tools API.

Other useful features include:

  • Toggle the automatic submission feature on and off.
  • Manually submit a URL to Bing Index.
  • View a list of recent URL submissions from the plugin.
  • Retry any failed submissions from the recent submissions list.
  • Download recent URL submissions for analysis.

The Bing URL Submission plugin ensures that a WordPress site’s pages are always fresh in Bing’s index. Unfortunately, the tool is currently available for only WordPress websites.

It’s unclear when Bing plans to extend the plugin to other content management systems.

Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

