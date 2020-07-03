search
Marketing 2 min read

Google Announces new WordPress Plugin for Web Stories

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Jul 03, 2020 at 5:41 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Jul 03, 2020 at 5:41 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
dennizn / Shutterstock.com

dennizn / Shutterstock.com

Google has introduced a WordPress plugin that'll help site owners gain more traffic through Web Stories. The plugin and the Web Story program are in beta.

Web Stories is a new form of Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) that’s still undergoing beta testing.

Google described it as a visual storytelling format that immerses readers in a full-screen experience. Publishers can quickly create stories using tappable interactions and engaging animations.

Think of Web Stories as content to be consumed in small chunks by mobile users. That’s because a typical web story format has between four to 30 pages, and each page contains a maximum of 10 words.

Google Web Story is open source and free. However, publishers have access to monetizing options such as Google Ads Manager, affiliate links, and Google DV360 (Beta).

Why Adopt Google Web Story Format?

Publishers are adopting web story format for one reason, and that’s traffic. Web Stories present a new way to grow audience, thanks to its mobile-focused format and visually-rich tap throughs.

Google’s overview of the program reads:

“Web Stories offers a robust set of advertising opportunities for advertisers and publishers to reach a unique audience on the web with immersive experiences.”

Now, the tech giant has released a WordPress plugin to push the program even further.

New WordPress Plugin for Web Stories

The new WordPress plugin will help publishers using the web story format to gain more traffic. “With Stories for WordPress, we’re bringing first-class Web Stories support to WordPress,said Google.

Like the Web Story program, the WordPress plugin is still in beta testing. So, it’s missing page attachment as well as animation support. The final version, to be released later in the summer, should have these features.

Should you download the beta plugin now? It depends.

Aside from not getting the full features that Web Stories offer, you may experience several bugs. On the other hand, downloading the beta plugin can help you get familiar with the program before it becomes available later in the year.

Read More: How to Generate Endless Content Ideas for Your Website

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Triff / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

GMB Launches new Post Type for COVID-19-Related Announcements

Edgy UniverseShare
RoSonic | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Code-Mixing and Bilingual Speakers Will Drive Microsoft AI Person...

StephanieShare
In Green / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Extends Standard Shopping Campaigns to Gmail                   

Edgy UniverseShare
Jeramey Lende / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Mueller Explains Why Google Rewrites Meta Descriptions             

Edgy UniverseShare
Ascannio / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

How Search Behavior is Changing During the COVID-19 Pandemic 

Edgy UniverseShare
rawcapPhoto / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

This Year's Turing Award Goes to Two Computer Chip Visionaries

Rechelle AnnShare
Rvlsoft.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Here's What Facebook Should do With its new Surge of ad…

Chris ParbeyShare
Image by dencg | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Minds Uses Blockchain and a Decentralized Platform to Revolutioni...

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

World's Biggest Tech Companies Unite to Fight Deepfakes           

Sumbo BelloShare
OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google's Nofollow Update to Roll Out on March 1 2020                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Ellagrin / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

Why Small Businesses Should Hire Professional SEO Services     

Sumbo BelloShare
Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Adds New Shopping Section to Search Result                       

Edgy UniverseShare
Aroonroj | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

How Google Feels About Content Length: Part 4 of our SEMrush…...

Edgy UniverseShare
Benny Marty | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Apple Shares Research Surrounding AI Digital Assistant Siri   

William McKinneyShare
Thepanyo / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

Tips to Help You Become an Excellent Web Content Writer           

Sumbo BelloShare
This new physical security key could significantly reduce the risk of hacking threats. ¦ Image via yubikey
Technology 2 min read

WebAuthn Makes More Headway in Physical Login Options               

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.