Google Announces new WordPress Plugin for Web Stories

Google has introduced a WordPress plugin that'll help site owners gain more traffic through Web Stories. The plugin and the Web Story program are in beta.

Web Stories is a new form of Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) that’s still undergoing beta testing.

Google described it as a visual storytelling format that immerses readers in a full-screen experience. Publishers can quickly create stories using tappable interactions and engaging animations.

Think of Web Stories as content to be consumed in small chunks by mobile users. That’s because a typical web story format has between four to 30 pages, and each page contains a maximum of 10 words.

Google Web Story is open source and free. However, publishers have access to monetizing options such as Google Ads Manager, affiliate links, and Google DV360 (Beta).

Why Adopt Google Web Story Format?

Publishers are adopting web story format for one reason, and that’s traffic. Web Stories present a new way to grow audience, thanks to its mobile-focused format and visually-rich tap throughs.

Google’s overview of the program reads:

“Web Stories offers a robust set of advertising opportunities for advertisers and publishers to reach a unique audience on the web with immersive experiences.”

Now, the tech giant has released a WordPress plugin to push the program even further.

New WordPress Plugin for Web Stories

The new WordPress plugin will help publishers using the web story format to gain more traffic. “With Stories for WordPress, we’re bringing first-class Web Stories support to WordPress,” said Google.

Like the Web Story program, the WordPress plugin is still in beta testing. So, it’s missing page attachment as well as animation support. The final version, to be released later in the summer, should have these features.

Should you download the beta plugin now? It depends.

Aside from not getting the full features that Web Stories offer, you may experience several bugs. On the other hand, downloading the beta plugin can help you get familiar with the program before it becomes available later in the year.

