search
Marketing 2 min read

Does the Value of Inbound Links Depreciate With Time?

Profile Image
Edgy Universe May 04, 2020 at 8:15 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
May 04, 2020 at 8:15 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
astel design / Shutterstock.com

astel design / Shutterstock.com

Google's webmaster trend analyst, John Mueller, talks about whether the value of inbound links increases or drops with age.

During the Google Webmaster Central hangout on May 1, a site owner asked an interesting question about the value of the inbound links. The query reads: does link value depreciate with age?

Simply put, does the length of time that a link has existed on the web make it less valuable?

According to Mueller, that’s not the case — at least, not entirely. Yet, it’s not still accurate to say that a new link is less valuable to search engine optimization than the old ones.

So, how does it all work?

Google advocate, John Mueller, explained:

“Purely from an SEO point of view – on the one hand, it feels like you’re probably focusing too much on links. On the other hand, it’s not so much that we keep track of the age of the links, but rather that sites evolve.”

In other words, it all depends on the relevance of the content that’s holding the link. Let’s delve a little deeper.

How the Value of Inbound Links Evolved Over Time

To be clear, the value of a link can and does change over time.

However, that’s based on how the website has evolved. That means Google doesn’t track a link’s age and assign value based on how old the link might be.

For example, a newly-built link can have significant value if it appears in a highly relevant news article. However, as the news article becomes less relevant over time, the value of said link will also depreciate.

So it’s not so much that the link itself is aging, but rather that the website where that link was has evolved,” says Mueller. “And over time, that place where the link was is no longer as relevant as it used to be.”

That means links that appear in evergreen articles that retain relevance over time will continue to hold value. Based on this simple reasoning, it’s safe to say that low-value links could increase value over time as the content evolves.

In conclusion, there’s no way to determine the value of a link from its age. Instead, it all goes back to content relevance.

Here’s the video:

Read More: How to Ensure Links Work Properly With JavaScript

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Culture 10 min read

Best Business Ideas For Women Entrepreneurs Today                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Piki Superstar / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 11 min read

10 Simple SEO Hacks to Improve Your Site's Rankings Today       

Edgy UniverseShare
Garagestock | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Key Highlights From HubSpot's "The New Age of SEO"                     

Chris ParbeyShare
Francesco Scatena / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Why Lost Link Occurs in Search Engine Optimization                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Catwalker | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 14 min read

How to Adapt Your Marketing Strategy to Facebook's News Feed Chan...

Edgy UniverseShare
Kavaleuskaya Aksana / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

Top SEO Trends to Watch out for in 2020                                           

Rechelle AnnShare
Charnsitr | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

Hreflang: How to Use Google to Drive Site Traffic                       

StephanieShare
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 12 min read

A Beginner's Guide to Creating a Personal Blog in 2020             

Sumbo BelloShare
SergioVas / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Bing Refreshes Webmaster Tools With New Design and Features   

Edgy UniverseShare
Image By Syda Productions | Shutterstock
Marketing 10 min read

How to Know the Difference Between SEO and SEM                             

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Pe3k / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google is Testing Ways to Highlight Image Licensing Information

Edgy UniverseShare
Wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 6 min read

How to Build a Successful Content Marketing Team                         

Chris ParbeyShare
Stuart Miles / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Explains how to Avoid Meta Description Rewrites             

Sumbo BelloShare
Rankin aint easy. | Gajus | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 9 min read

Everything you Need to Know About SEO Ranking in 2018               

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
DaLiu / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

How to Build Links with Visual Content                                             

Edgy UniverseShare
Pixabay
Marketing 2 min read

How MozRank and MozTrust Affect Page Authority                             

StephanieShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.