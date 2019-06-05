Xiaomi and Oppo Tease Under-Screen Selfie Camera For Smartphones

Chineses companies Xiaomi and Oppo are showing off their new under-screen selfie camera. And, yes, it’s every bit as gorgeous as you imagined.

For the past decade, smartphone companies have been in a race to produce a viable all-screen display. At first, we had to compromise a little with Samsung’s hole punch and the iPhone’s notch.

But it got better. Now we have phones with sliding, pop out, and flip up camera mechanism.

Then two Chinese companies thought; why not take it to the next level? So, they did.

Xiaomi and Oppo are the first phone manufacturers to place their camera under the screen for full invisibility.

The benefits are obvious. Aside from having access to 100 percent of your screen, the under-screen selfie camera eliminates the need for moving parts.

That means you won’t have to worry about the shelf-life of your front-facing camera’s sliding mechanism.

First Came Oppo’s Under-Screen Selfie Camera

For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience – prepare to be amazed. 📲 You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY — OPPO (@oppo) June 3, 2019

Vice President of Oppo, Brian Shen teased his company’s early effort on Weibo when he uploaded a video of a nondescript phone. In the video, we saw a phone with a hidden camera snap a picture of the ceiling.

Unfortunately, the video does not reveal anything more than that. Details of the image quality or the device are still a bit sketchy.

Speaking to Engadget on the project, Shen said:

At this stage, it’s difficult for under-display cameras to match the same results as normal cameras, there’s bound to be some loss in optical quality. But, no new technology jumps to perfection right away.

Then, Xiaomi Followed…

Do you want a sneak peek at the future? Here you go…introducing you to Under-Display Camera technology!#Xiaomi #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/d2HL6FHkh1 — Xiaomi #5GIsHere (@Xiaomi) June 3, 2019

Oppo wasn’t the only Chinese company working on an under-screen selfie camera display. A couple of hours after Oppo’s video went live on Twitter, Xiaomi followed with its teaser.

Like Oppo, the Xiaomi’s co-founder Bin Lin posted the video on Weibo, before it made its way to Twitter. The video shows a prototype Mi 9 with a hidden camera.

Although both companies did not reveal details of when the phone will hit the market, it’s good to know that the wheels are in motion. An all-screen display is just around the corner.