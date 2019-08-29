search
Marketing 2 min read

YouTube Kids is Getting its Own Website

In an effort to keep its young viewers safe from explotation, Google is reportedly releasing a separate website for YouTube Kids this week.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 29, 2019 at 1:15 pm GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

The Google-owned video streaming app for children, YouTube Kids, is set to get a separate web version later this week. Before now, parents have to download the app to give their kids access to a filtered version of YouTube.

The video streaming platform has been under heavy scrutiny in the past few years for reasons that vary from ad targeting to giving children access to disturbing videos.

Aside from dealing with child-exploitative videos posing as family-friendly content, YouTube also had to shut down the comment section in videos with children to prevent pedophilic responses. Recently, an FTC probe investigated whether the platform violated COPPA by collecting data for children under the age of 13.

So, the decision to bring YouTube Kids to the web is not entirely surprising.

According to speculations, the Google-owned company may be preparing for an FTC settlement that would require the company to implement an age-gate on its site.

New Categories on YouTube Kids

Aside from providing a dedicated website for children, YouTube Kids will also introduce new categories of videos. According to the announcement on YouTube Help forums, this is to ensure that its young users can explore in a safer environment.

Parents can now control the videos that their kids can see by selecting from three categories.

  1. Preschool for kids ages 4 and under
  2. Younger for children ages 5 to 7
  3. Older for kids ages 8 to 12

The older category contains a wider variety of videos, including music, family vlogs, and gaming videos.

A Google spokesperson wrote:

“We know that what is great content for a four-year-old may not be great content for a ten-year-old, which is why we want to make it easier for parents to select the right content for their kids on YouTube Kids. Starting today, parents will be able to select from three different age groups to choose the right content for their kid.”

Despite implementing these new measures, the video streaming giant included a friendly reminder that it doesn’t manually review all its videos.

“Our systems work hard to exclude content not suitable for each of these age categories, but not all videos have been manually reviewed,” it wrote.

Read More: Google is Changing How Some Copyright Claims Work on YouTube

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

D-Wave 2000Q | NASA | Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory | Dwavesys.com
Technology 3 min read

You Won't Believe Who's Upgrading to the new D-Wave                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Fortnite | Image by EpicGames.com
Culture 6 min read

Chance the Rapper and Drake Play Fortnite and You Should, Too

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Japanese Taxis Use Facial Recognition to Create Targeted Ads 

Sumbo BelloShare
Google Year in Search | Youtube.com
Culture 5 min read

Google Releases List of its Most Searched Topics for 2018       

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

Video Monetization: How To Earn Money From Your Online Videos

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Google Confirms its New OS Will be Called Android 10                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Household robots will also imitate Michelangelo | Willyam Bradberry | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

9 (Mostly) Household Robots That Will Change the Future           

Juliet ChildersShare
Kotlin Conference | kotlinconf.com
Technology 4 min read

JetBrains Kotlin Conference: Agenda, Schedules, and other Details

Rechelle AnnShare
Image by dencg | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Minds Uses Blockchain and a Decentralized Platform to Revolutioni...

Juliet ChildersShare
Quantum processors will likely be untouchable for a while. | graphicINmotion | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

New Quantum Physics Level Unlocked: Controllable Qubits           

Zayan GuedimShare
Even with billions of dollars of investment, Bixby's future is on a knife edge. | Image via Samsung
Marketing 6 min read

Why the Death of Bixby is on the Horizon                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Mark Van Scyoc | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Net Neutrality: Who is Pushing Back on the Ajit Pai Regulatory…...

Brett ForsbergShare
Image via Amazon
Technology 3 min read

Amazon Web Service: The World’s Largest Landlord in Cyberspace

Sumbo BelloShare
Captcha requests have been around since the early days of the internet. You may think they're obsolete and replaced now though, right? Wrong. | Image By Georgejmclittle | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Why Captcha Requests are Here to Stay                                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Andrew Krasovitckii | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Mobile SEO Predictions for 2018 From a Mobile Marketing Expert

Zayan GuedimShare
Google Blog | research.googleblog.com
Science 4 min read

Meet the Bristlecone Chip, Google's 72-Qubit Quantum Processor

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.