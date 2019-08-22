search
Marketing 2 min read

YouTube To End Targeted Ads For Videos That Appeal To Kids

In an effort to protect the privacy of young viewers, YouTube is allegedly stopping all targeted ads that appeal to the interest of kids.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 22, 2019 at 12:45 pm GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

According to a Bloomberg report, YouTube is finalizing plans to end targeted ads on videos that are likely to appeal to kids.

YouTube has always encouraged children to use its YouTube Kids app rather than the primary site. Yet, the numerous cartoons and nursery rhymes on the primary site have billions of views.

Pew Report suggests that YouTube videos that feature children under the age of 13 receive over three times as many views as videos without children.

The report reads:

“The very small subset of videos that were directly aimed at a young audience and also featured a child under the age of 13 were more popular than any other type of content identified in this analysis as measured by view counts.”

As you may have guessed, these videos may expose the young audience to targeted ads. The only problem is, targeted ads rely on collecting viewers’ data, and COPPA prevents companies from serving them to children under the age of 13.

Then the Federal Trade Commission started investigating whether YouTube breached the Children’s Online Privacy Act (COPPA).

Back in July, it was reported that the FTC had reached a settlement with YouTube’s parent company, Google over the matter. However, both parties are yet to disclose the terms of the agreement, as the Justice Department looks over things.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg speculates that the video streaming company could pay a multi-million dollar fine. Also, its changes to ad targeting could be a move to appease the regulators.

The Problem with Ending Targeted Ads For Videos That Appeal To Kids

Josh Golin from Campaign for Commercial-Free Childhood, argues that YouTube’s ban on ad targeting would be challenging to enforce.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Golin said that removing the feature from select kids’ videos don’t stop YouTube from collecting user data. This is especially true when children watch other video clips.

“Is Google still going to be collecting all the data and creating marketing profiles?” he said. “That wouldn’t be satisfactory either.”

With thousands of video channels on the platform, it’s unclear how YouTube would define which videos are directed at kids, and which aren’t. As such, complainants are skeptical about how the video streaming service would implement the targeting ban.

Read More: Google is Changing How Some Copyright Claims Work on YouTube

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image Credit: Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

New Data Reveals the Growing Cost Of Influencer Marketing       

Sumbo BelloShare
If only customers were literally magnetic. | Dream Master | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

7 Customer Retention Strategies That Leverage Social Media     

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Logoboom | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

E3 2017 Didn’t Matter as Much as it Could've                             

StephanieShare
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

U.S. Ban Will Cost Huawei $30 Billion in Lost Revenue               

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

New Study Reveals the Secret Behind Viral YouTube Ads               

Sumbo BelloShare
14398 | Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

The Latest Comprehensive Map of our Social Media Universe       

Chris ParbeyShare
ESB Professional | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

The State of Digital Media                                                                     

William McKinneyShare
Content marketing is an area rife with opportunity, but there are pitfalls you need to avoid. | Image by Tero Vesalainen | Pixabay
Marketing 5 min read

4 Content Marketing Pitfalls and how to Avoid Them                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

Video Monetization: How To Earn Money From Your Online Videos

Sumbo BelloShare
Africa Studio | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Consumer Protection Agencies Come Down on Social Media Influencer...

Chris ParbeyShare
Mark Van Scyoc | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Net Neutrality: Who is Pushing Back on the Ajit Pai Regulatory…...

Brett ForsbergShare
Jacob Lund | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

If you Want Next Level Content Creation, Use Videos                   

Chris ParbeyShare
Ktsdesign | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Brainwave, the Latest in a Surge of Deep Learning Acceleration Pl...

Juliet ChildersShare
Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Spend Less Money on Traditional Adverts and More Time on Social…...

Chris ParbeyShare
Presumably, a young social media manager improving her repertoire with some online research at Edgy Labs | Cuncon | Pixabay.com
Marketing 7 min read

5 Unusual Strategies Your Social Media Manager Should Test in 201...

Juliet ChildersShare
Twin Design | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

3 Basic Social Media Marketing Mistakes to Avoid in 2018         

William McKinneyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.